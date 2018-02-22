The Sun News
11 missing, 14 injured in Indonesia landslide

— 22nd February 2018

ChannelNewsAsia

Eleven people are missing and 14 have been injured following a landslide Thursday (Feb 22) that cascaded down the terraced slopes of a rice field on the Indonesian island of Java, officials said.

The missing people, farmers tending their crops in Brebes district, Central Java, were buried under an avalanche of mud and rock around 8.00am.

“The landslide buried the farmers working in their rice fields,” disaster mitigation agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a statement.

The incident followed several days of heavy rain in the mountainous area, which is about seven hours east of the capital Jakarta.

Another 14 farmers were injured and have been taken to a nearby medical centre for treatment.

Rescuers including the army, police and local volunteers are digging through the debris to search for survivors, the disaster mitigation agency said.

Residents have been forbidden from entering the area due to fears of further landslides.

“The soil is unstable, if it’s raining, it could be dangerous,” Apriyanto Sudarmoko, local sub-district head, told national TV station.

“We also ask residents living near the site to vacate their homes until it’s safe.”

Landslides are common in Indonesia, especially during wet season between October and April, when rain lashes the country.

Eight miners were killed on the slopes of Mount Merapi, an active volcano near the city of Jogjakarta, in December last year.

A month earlier at least 11 people died in heavy flooding and landslides in Pacitan, East Java.

 

Soldier shoots superior in Borno

— 22nd February 2018

There was confusion at Banki Junction in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State, last Sunday, as a Corporal with the Nigerian Army, identified as Peter Omobuwa, reportedly opened fire on one IF Ibiama, a captain. It was gathered that the officer, who suffered bullet wounds was taken to the 21 Brigade Medical Center, while…

  • Buhari meets Obasanjo, Babangida, others in Aso Rock Thursday

    — 22nd February 2018

    Former President Olusegun Obasanjo adn former military head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, will be among members of the prestigious Council of State scheduled to meet President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja. This is the third time Buhari had hosted the meeting of the council that has all living former…

  • Yobe: 111 schoolgirls ‘unaccounted for’ after Boko Haram attack – Police

    — 22nd February 2018

    Job Osazuwa Commissioner of Police in Yobe State, Abdulmaliki Sumonu, disclosed yesterday that 111 girls are still unaccounted for, in the aftermath of Monday’s attack by Boko Haram insurgents on Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi. Sumonu stated this when he spoke with newsmen in Damaturu. “815, out of the 926 students, were physically seen in…

  • Meningitis kills 4 in Niger

    — 22nd February 2018

    John Adams, Minna As the heatwave continues across some northern states, four persons have been confirmed dead in Magama Local Government Area of Niger State, following the outbreak of Cerebrospinal-Meningitis (CSM) in the state. Commissioner for Health, Mustapha Jibril who disclosed this to newsmen in Minna yesterday, said so far, 31 cases have been reported…

  • Ex-finance minister, Kalu Idika Kalu, to chair The Sun Awards

    — 22nd February 2018

      First class economist and former Minister of Finance, Dr. Kalu Idika Kalu, has accepted to chair The Sun Awards 2017 ceremony scheduled for Saturday, February 24, 2018. The Sun Awards, holding at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, will see 23 outstanding and distinguished Nigerians receiving various awards. Confirming…

