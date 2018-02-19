The Sun News
Home / National / 11 million children enrolled in early education in 2 years

11 million children enrolled in early education in 2 years

— 19th February 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja

Reports from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated that no fewer than 11 million kids enrolled for early child care development education from 2014 to 2016.

It revealed that 2, 694, 787 kids enrolled for public Early Child Care Development Education in 2016 as against 4, 672, 908 in 2015.

It stated further that 1, 361, 297 of these kids were male while I,333,490 were female.

The Bureau made the disclosure in its newly released data titled “Education Statistics (2014 – 2016)” on its website.

According to the report, 1, 457, 461 enrolled for private Early Child Care Development Education in 2016 as against 2, 076, 420 in 2015. 734,726 of these kids were male while 722, 735 were female.

It stated that 22,352,326 pupils enrolled in public primary schools in 2016 as against 20,788,190 in 2015.

11, 804, 167 of these pupils were male, while 10, 548, 159 were female.

NBS also reported that 3, 238, 855 pupils enrolled in private primary schools in 2016 as against 4, 654, 345 in 2015. 1, 631, 773 of these pupils were male while 1, 607, 082 were female.

The stats office stated further that a total of 542, 533 primary school teachers were in employment in 2016 as against 567, 380 in 2015. 283, 051 of such teachers were male while 259, 482 were female.

“5, 838, 987 students enrolled in Junior Secondary Schools in 2016 as against 6,180, 291 in 2015. 4, 787, 317 of such students enrolled in public junior secondary schools while the remaining 1, 051, 670 enrolled in  private junior secondary schools.

Similarly, 4, 475, 309 students enrolled in Senior Secondary Schools in 2016 as against 4, 149, 354 in 2015. 3, 563, 748 of such students enrolled in public senior secondary schools  while the remaining 911, 561 enrolled in private senior secondary schools.

