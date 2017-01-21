The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / 11 killed, scores wounded as IPOB, security agencies clash  in Rivers over Trump, Kanu

11 killed, scores wounded as IPOB, security agencies clash  in Rivers over Trump, Kanu

— 21st January 2017

Biafra too solid to be destroyed –IPOB

From:  CHRIS  ANUCHA  & TONY JOHN, PORT HARCOURT

Eleven persons  were  feared killed  and  scores  of  supporters of  the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) wounded  yesterday,  during  what  they  termed,  Trump,  Kanu  peaceful  solidarity  rally  in  Port Harcourt,  Rivers  State. The pro-Biafra group has however said 11 of its members were killed during the rally.

The  protesters, from  various  parts   of  the  state  had  gathered  in  the   capital city as early as  5 am for  the pro-Trump  peaceful  rally  which took  the leadership  of IPOB some weeks to organise.

Four of the IPOB members were shot dead  by soldiers in Garrison and Rumuola areas of  the  city, respectively, while  one  person was  shot dead  on Okporo Road, by 1st Artillery  junction, in Obio /Akpor  local government  area.  Scores who were wounded  were  said to  have been rushed  to the hospital and  there were fears that  the number of  deaths may increase at the end of the day.

A source disclosed that the incident  occurred  when a joint security operatives shot at  the advancing,  demonstrating youths  in an attempt to disperse them.

It  was gathered  that   both the dead and injured  IPOB protesters  were  quickly evacuated  from the scene  by  security men.

Meanwhile, IPOB members  have  said  that Biafra   nation could not be silenced,  no matter the amount of intimidation and harassment  by  troops of the Federal Government.

They  said   they  organised   the pe aceful  rally  for   the United  States (US) President, Donald Trump and their detained leader,  Nnamdi Kanu.

Thousands of  the youths,  who  dressed  in black and   carried  US,  Russian  and Biafra flags,  as they marched along major  roads in Port Harcourt; even as security was  beefed up at strategic places in the state capital,  to forestall  breakdown of law and order.

One of  the IPOB leaders, Okafor Amaechi,  said  they staged the peaceful rally for Trump and  Russian governments,  as well as Kanu, to show  that  Biafra believed in their agenda.

Amaechi  said the 21-million-man march, not only in Rivers State,  was also,  to prove that Biafra was “formidable”, adding that IPOB would not relent in its agitation.

“I am a Biafran from Abia State in Biafraland. Today, we are embarking on a solidarity rally in support of our leader, Nnamdi Kanu and Donald Trump. Today, we are on a 21 million-man-march protest. The zoo has been disturbing us. By His grace, we are formidable.

“We will continue to support our leader, Nnamdi Kanu and Trump ahead of his being sworn in today. By  the Chukwuokike Abiama (God, the creator), Biafra must surely come. On Biafra, we stand, Biafra, we know because Biafra is our land; it is our hope”,  Amaechi declared.

Another IPOB member,  Chinonso  Onwukwe, said  the peaceful rally was organized in  honour of Trump, who  he claimed  identifies with Biafran course. “He is in support of  Biafra,” he stressed. Both Onwukw, Kalu Mba and Victor Nwokorie  claimed Trump had assured them  that   Biafra  Republic  would  be realised  when  he got elected into office.

They  also confirmed  that  five  of  their members were killed while  many  others  were  injured

Some of   the soldiers   also tortured  Journalists, who  tried  to take pictures of the protesting  youths.

The  Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), Rivers State Police Command,  Mr. Nnamdi  Omoni, confirmed the  protest  by IPOB members, but  could  not confirm the number of casualties.

 

…We lost 11 members – IPOB

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday said security agents killed 11 of its members, injured 27 and arrested 57 others at Igweocha Port Harcourt, River State during a solidarity rally for the inauguration of Mr. Donald Trump as 45th President of the United States of America (USA).

The group, which condemned the incessant killings and arrest of its members during protests and rallies described it as barbaric and unacceptable, and called on international community, world leaders to intervene.

A statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB Mr. Emma Powerful said that security agents after shooting and killing unarmed members took their dead bodies away. They demanded that the corpses should releases to them.

According to the statement, “We condemn the barbaric killing of unarmed peaceful Biafran protesters today (Friday) being 20th January 2017 in solidarity with the new American President Mr. Donald J Trump.

“The Nigeria security agencies more especially DSS and soldiers killed about 11 people, left 27 people with bullet wounds and 57 people arrested, because we are supporting the newly elected president of the United States of America Mr. Donald J Trump and his administration.

“Those dead bodies were carried by the Nigerian soldiers. We are calling on the international community to tell Nigerian soldiers to bring back the dead bodies. Right now, we are being chased by the Nigerian security agencies and they are going round looking and arresting anybody suspected to be IPOB members.”

Meanwhile, IPOB has confirmed the invitation by the inauguration committee to witness the swearing in of President Trump, adding that the VIP slot to it had been given to its “Deputy National Representative for the Eastern Area of USA, Mazi Chinedum Obih who represented the nation of Biafra at the historic event in Washington D.C USA.”

“The leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, would have been personally there to witness the inauguration but unfortunately, is still being held in detention by the Nigerian government illegally.

“Kanu and others have been in detention for over one year over charges of treasonable felony and have been granted bails by series of court rulings, which the Nigerian government and DSS refused to obey” the group stated.

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Dr. Uche Kalu 21st January 2017 at 12:50 pm
    Reply

    Even in Bob Mugabe dictatorial Bantu Republic of Zimbambwe,the police do control peaceful demonstrations in a civil manner and with battons.
    But here in our George Orwell Animal Farm of country ,Nigeria, the piggy Hausa/Fulani Jihadists and Janjaweed dominated Army and Police,go after peaceful demonstrators with AK-47.
    With their trigger-happiness,they shoot and kill daily,unarmed youths,who are merely protesting against the criminal negligency and callous marginlization of Indigenous People of Nigeria,by the Power-that- be, run by the Fulani Islamic Neo-Colonialist Caliphate of Sokoto,under Muhammadu Buhari.
    It is about time,our Igbo Leaders;Christians,the Elected,Political and Traditionals alike, be called upon to speak up.
    There must be an end to the continued slaughter of our Igbo youths by the Nigerian Army and Police dominated by Hausa/Fulani Jihadists.
    They must refer this ongoing daily masscres of our youths to
    ECOWA,OAU, ICJ,UN and to the EU Authorities.
    The world must be called upon to help and protect us Igbo Christians,from the Nigerian muslim barbarians and savages,who love to hate us Igbos with passion, because we are Christians.
    No to the staus quo ante bellum!
    Down with Hausa/Fulani Islamic Hegemonyy!!

