11 killed, scores wounded as IPOB, security agencies clash  in Rivers over Trump, Kanu

Biafra too solid to be destroyed –IPOB

From: CHRIS ANUCHA & TONY JOHN, PORT HARCOURT

Eleven persons were feared killed and scores of supporters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) wounded yesterday, during what they termed, Trump, Kanu peaceful solidarity rally in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The pro-Biafra group has however said 11 of its members were killed during the rally.

The protesters, from various parts of the state had gathered in the capital city as early as 5 am for the pro-Trump peaceful rally which took the leadership of IPOB some weeks to organise.

Four of the IPOB members were shot dead by soldiers in Garrison and Rumuola areas of the city, respectively, while one person was shot dead on Okporo Road, by 1st Artillery junction, in Obio /Akpor local government area. Scores who were wounded were said to have been rushed to the hospital and there were fears that the number of deaths may increase at the end of the day.

A source disclosed that the incident occurred when a joint security operatives shot at the advancing, demonstrating youths in an attempt to disperse them.

It was gathered that both the dead and injured IPOB protesters were quickly evacuated from the scene by security men.

Meanwhile, IPOB members have said that Biafra nation could not be silenced, no matter the amount of intimidation and harassment by troops of the Federal Government.

They said they organised the pe aceful rally for the United States (US) President, Donald Trump and their detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Thousands of the youths, who dressed in black and carried US, Russian and Biafra flags, as they marched along major roads in Port Harcourt; even as security was beefed up at strategic places in the state capital, to forestall breakdown of law and order.

One of the IPOB leaders, Okafor Amaechi, said they staged the peaceful rally for Trump and Russian governments, as well as Kanu, to show that Biafra believed in their agenda.

Amaechi said the 21-million-man march, not only in Rivers State, was also, to prove that Biafra was “formidable”, adding that IPOB would not relent in its agitation.

“I am a Biafran from Abia State in Biafraland. Today, we are embarking on a solidarity rally in support of our leader, Nnamdi Kanu and Donald Trump. Today, we are on a 21 million-man-march protest. The zoo has been disturbing us. By His grace, we are formidable.

“We will continue to support our leader, Nnamdi Kanu and Trump ahead of his being sworn in today. By the Chukwuokike Abiama (God, the creator), Biafra must surely come. On Biafra, we stand, Biafra, we know because Biafra is our land; it is our hope”, Amaechi declared.

Another IPOB member, Chinonso Onwukwe, said the peaceful rally was organized in honour of Trump, who he claimed identifies with Biafran course. “He is in support of Biafra,” he stressed. Both Onwukw, Kalu Mba and Victor Nwokorie claimed Trump had assured them that Biafra Republic would be realised when he got elected into office.

They also confirmed that five of their members were killed while many others were injured

Some of the soldiers also tortured Journalists, who tried to take pictures of the protesting youths.

The Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), Rivers State Police Command, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the protest by IPOB members, but could not confirm the number of casualties.

…We lost 11 members – IPOB

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday said security agents killed 11 of its members, injured 27 and arrested 57 others at Igweocha Port Harcourt, River State during a solidarity rally for the inauguration of Mr. Donald Trump as 45th President of the United States of America (USA).

The group, which condemned the incessant killings and arrest of its members during protests and rallies described it as barbaric and unacceptable, and called on international community, world leaders to intervene.

A statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB Mr. Emma Powerful said that security agents after shooting and killing unarmed members took their dead bodies away. They demanded that the corpses should releases to them.

According to the statement, “We condemn the barbaric killing of unarmed peaceful Biafran protesters today (Friday) being 20th January 2017 in solidarity with the new American President Mr. Donald J Trump.

“The Nigeria security agencies more especially DSS and soldiers killed about 11 people, left 27 people with bullet wounds and 57 people arrested, because we are supporting the newly elected president of the United States of America Mr. Donald J Trump and his administration.

“Those dead bodies were carried by the Nigerian soldiers. We are calling on the international community to tell Nigerian soldiers to bring back the dead bodies. Right now, we are being chased by the Nigerian security agencies and they are going round looking and arresting anybody suspected to be IPOB members.”

Meanwhile, IPOB has confirmed the invitation by the inauguration committee to witness the swearing in of President Trump, adding that the VIP slot to it had been given to its “Deputy National Representative for the Eastern Area of USA, Mazi Chinedum Obih who represented the nation of Biafra at the historic event in Washington D.C USA.”

“The leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, would have been personally there to witness the inauguration but unfortunately, is still being held in detention by the Nigerian government illegally.

“Kanu and others have been in detention for over one year over charges of treasonable felony and have been granted bails by series of court rulings, which the Nigerian government and DSS refused to obey” the group stated.