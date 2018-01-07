11 killed in fresh herdsmen attack

From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A fresh attack by suspected herdsmen has reportedly claimed the lives of no fewer than 11 persons and left several others injured in Tse Akombo village in Mbaniage District of Logo Local Government Area of Benue State on Friday night.

Logo and Guma local government areas are the hotbeds of herdsmen’s attacks, which had left more than 60 people dead since January 1 this year.

While the state Governor, Samuel Ortom, confirmed 11 persons killed, the state police command confirmed that 10 corpses had been so far recovered from the village following the attack.

The Governor who confirmed the killing through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase yesterday evening lamented that the situation was getting out of hands and therefore called on the federal government to rise up and address it. He restated his call on the federal government to come to the aid of the state by deploying more armed security men to the area to avert further attacks.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Moses Yamu had disclosed that the police received a report that about 9:30pm on Friday, suspected herdsmen invaded Tse Akombo village and attacked the people and killed four persons.

Yamu gave the names of the deceased as Terhile Tyodzua, Mlahaga Tse, Chiangi Tyozdua and one other whose name was not known but said to be a visitor. Yamu however later confirmed that 10 corpses were recovered in the aftermath of the attack.

He said mobile police unit had already deployed four reinforcement led by the Area Commander of Katsina-Ala and they had arrived Logo to forestall further occurrence.

No fewer than 50 persons have been reportedly killed in coordinated attacks on Tom-Atar and Umenge, Akor villages in Guma, Governor Samuel Ortom’s home town and Ayilamo, Turan, Ngambe-Tiev in Logo local government areas of Benue state by suspected herdsmen.

The attacks on the communities which started late New Year’s day have left several persons injured with many homes razed while several persons remain unaccounted for, just as thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes.