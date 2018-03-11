The Sun News
Latest
11th March 2018 - Police arrest herdsman for murder of 16 villagers
11th March 2018 - External reserves hit $46bn – CBN
11th March 2018 - 2019: INEC charges youths to register with political parties
11th March 2018 - 2019: Ndigbo’ll be major beneficiaries of Buhari’s 2nd term – Okechukwu
11th March 2018 - MASSOB kicks against alleged IGP’s plan to disarm vigilance groups
11th March 2018 - I didn’t call for military coup – Ekweremadu
11th March 2018 - 11 killed in Cross River in communal clashes
11th March 2018 - N’ Delta: Urhobo youths reaffirm commitment to peace initiatives
11th March 2018 - Taraba owes N19 billion in pensions, gratuities
11th March 2018 - Benue ready to receive Buhari
Home / National / 11 killed in Cross River in communal clashes

11 killed in Cross River in communal clashes

— 11th March 2018

Judex Okoro, Calabar

Eleven persons have been reportedly killed in a communal clash between Okwabang and Beebo communities of Boki East in Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State.

While two persons were killed, on Friday, one each from both communities, nine Okuabang natives were hacked to death yesterday morning by Bebo guerrillas.

The two brotherly communities of Okwabang and Beebo communities, with vast amount of the state’s rainforest reserve, have been engaged in an age-long land dispute, leading to destruction of lives and property in spite of repeated peace moves.

Investigations by Daily Sun revealed that the recent act of fratricide was as a result of suspicions that the Beebo community was harvesting commodities at a farm allegedly belonging to an Okwabang man.

It was learnt that following the suspicion, a youth leader from Okwabang, simply identified as Monjok, with his team on surveillance, accosted a group of Beebo people harvesting illegally from his farm and from there disagreement ensued, leading to shoot out and subsequently to killing of one Beebo person.

A witness, who gave his name as Johnson Abang, from Okwabang, said: “We have always disagreed over land matters for decades. But the recent tensions rose following suspicions that the Beebo community was harvesting commodities at a farm allegedly belonging to an Okwabang man.

“This got to a climax on Thursday last week when an Okwabang man accosted a group of Beebo aborigines harvesting from his farm. There and then fight broke out and later open shoot out which led to killing of one one Beebo native.

“The Okwabang man then ran to the community and reported himself. The community then took him to the Bateriko police station and he was kept on custody.”

On getting wind that one Beebo person has been killed in a farm, the youths of Beebo community mobilised and launched a reprisal attack on Okwabang community.

Another witness, Obi Micheal, said: “When news got to Beebo community that one of theirs has been killed in a scuffle by Okwabang person, they quickly organized and ambushed and shot dead one innocent Okwabang man returning from market.

The account disclosed that the traditional rulers of both communities to intervene to no avail as both communities are said to be poised for war, adding that security operatives including the Police and officials of the Nigerian Army have been deployed to both communities since the break out of the hostilities.

But the presence of these security operatives could not restore peace and normalcy as nine persons from Okuabang community were allegedly killed yesterday morning by neighbouring Bebo community,
Sources close to the Okuabang community revealed that the victims were said to have braved the odds and went as a group to tap palm wine that early morning when their assailants, which laid ambush on various pathway ways within around the boundary, attacked and hacked them to death.

The source said out of ten of them only escaped and then ran back to Okuabang community to report the murder of his kinsmen.

following this ugly development, it was further learnt that youths from both communities have resorted to gurrilla tactics, making it difficult for the security personnel to track them down or even know the spot where the fighting is going on.

Speaking with Daily Sun on the incident, Police spokesperson in the state, Mrs. Irene Ugbo, said “immediately we got information about the clash, the Commissioner deployed a crack team of policemen later followed with mopol men to restore peace.”

Iren, who could not confirm any casualty, however, said she would get across to the area command at Ikom to know situation of things, insisting that the police is working round to ensure peace reigns.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Police arrest herdsman for murder of 16 villagers

— 11th March 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos Plateau State Police Command has arrested a Fulani herdsmen, Muhammadu Musa Bimini, with a military AK47 rifle, in connection with a bloody attack that claimed the lives of 16 persons in Daffo district of Bokkos local government area of Plateau State. Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) ASP Marthias Terna, who confirmed the…

  • External reserves hit $46bn – CBN

    — 11th March 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Sunday disclosed that the nation’s external reserves currently stands at $46 billion, saying the figures are steadily heading towards the $50 billion mark. Figures obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the weekend indicate that the reserves grew by about $3.2 billion between February and March 2018. The reserves at the…

  • 2019: INEC charges youths to register with political parties

    — 11th March 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has charged Nigerian youths to get registered with political parties to take over power and ensure accountability and good governance in Nigeria. INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Enugu State, Mr Emeka Ononamadu, gave the advise, on Sunday, at a youth Forum tagged: “#YouthDecide2019” held, in…

  • 2019: Ndigbo’ll be major beneficiaries of Buhari’s 2nd term – Okechukwu

    — 11th March 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The Igbo will be the major beneficiaries of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term bid if elected, the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu has assured. Okechukwu gave this assurance, at the  weekend, while entertaining questions bordering on President Buhari’s second term vis-a-vis restructuring of the country from journalists…

  • MASSOB kicks against alleged IGP’s plan to disarm vigilance groups

    — 11th March 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha   The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State Of Biafra (MASSOB) under the leadership of Comrade Uchenna Madu said that directive by Inspector General of Police that all the neighborhood watch, vigilante groups and local hunters to surrender their arms was a well organised plan by the Hausa Fulani…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share