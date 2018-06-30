11 impressive benefits of corn (1)— 30th June 2018
Vivian Onyebukwa
Corn or maize is a grain plant that originated from southern Mexico. The kernels or seeds of corn hold the majority of its nutrients and are the most commonly consumed parts.
They come in multiple colours, depending on where the corn is grown and what species or variety they happen to be. Another genetic variant, called sweetcorn has more sugar and less starch in the nutritive material.
Corn not only provides the necessary calories for healthy, daily metabolism but is also a rich source of vitamin A, B, E and many minerals. It’s high fiber content ensures that it plays a significant role in the prevention of digestive ailments like constipation, hemorrhoids, and colorectal cancer. The antioxidants present in corns also act as anti-carcinogenic agents and prevent Alzheimer’s disease.
Health benefits of corn
Corn provides many health benefits due to the presence of quality nutrients within. Besides
being a delicious addition to any meal, it is rich in phytochemicals and provides protection against a number of chronic diseases. The health benefits of corn are listed below.
Prevents hemorrhoids
The fiber content of one cup of corn amounts to 18.4% of the daily recommended amount. This aids in alleviating digestive problems such as constipation and hemorrhoids, as well as lowering the risk of colon cancer due to corn being a wholegrain.
Fiber has long been promoted as a way to reduce colon risk, but insufficient and conflicting data exist for fiber’s relationship with preventing cancer,
although wholegrain consumption has been proven to reduce that risk. Fiber helps bulk up bowel movements, which stimulates peristaltic motion and the production of gastric juice and bile. It can also add bulk to overly loose stools, which can reduce the chances of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and diarrhea.
Promotes growth
Corn is rich in vitamin B constituents, especially thiamin and niacin. Thiamin is essential for maintaining nerve health and cognitive function. Niacin deficiency leads to pellagra; a disease characterized by diarrhea, dementia, and dermatitis that is commonly observed in malnourished individuals. Corn is also a good source of pantothenic acid, which is an essential vitamin for carbohydrate, protein, and lipid metabolism in the body.
Deficiency of folic acid in pregnant women can lead to the birth of underweight infants and may also result in neural tube defects in newborns. Corn provides a large percentage of the daily folate requirement, thus preventing this condition. The kernels of corn are rich in vitamin E, a natural antioxidant that is essential for growth and protection of the body from illness and diseases.
