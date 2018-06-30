11 impressive benefits of corn (1)

Corn or maize is a grain plant that originated from southern Mexico. The kernels or seeds of corn hold the majority of its nutrients and are the most commonly consumed parts.

They come in multiple colours, depending on where the corn is grown and what species or variety they happen to be. Another genetic variant, called sweetcorn has more sugar and less starch in the nutritive material.

Corn not only provides the necessary calories for healthy, daily metabolism but is also a rich source of vitamin A, B, E and many minerals. It’s high fiber content ensures that it plays a significant role in the prevention of digestive ailments like constipation, hemorrhoids, and colorectal cancer. The antioxidants present in corns also act as anti-carcinogenic agents and prevent Alzheimer’s disease.

Health benefits of corn

Corn provides many health benefits due to the presence of quality nutrients within. Besides