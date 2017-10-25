The Sun News
Latest
25th October 2017 - 11 dead, 23 injured in Kogi road mishap
25th October 2017 - Oando restrains SEC from biased action with court order
25th October 2017 - 4 firms stake N120.5m for Nigerian Mining Corporation subsidiaries
25th October 2017 - $1.2bn Etisalat loan: 4,000 jobs may be lost – Senate
25th October 2017 - Nigeria loses $90m investment to Kenya as Coca-Cola expands operation in E’Africa
25th October 2017 - Tech & Gadgets : FG, coys tasked on making data-driven decisions
25th October 2017 - Tech & Gadgets : 9 gadgets that will help you sleep better
25th October 2017 - Tech & Gadgets : NIN is a unique identifier for Nigerians – NIMC DG
25th October 2017 - Tech & Gadgets : Why we’re partnering Computer Village – Nawoj President
25th October 2017 - Iwobi in Eagles on merit –Dad
Home / Cover / National / 11 dead, 23 injured in Kogi road mishap

11 dead, 23 injured in Kogi road mishap

— 25th October 2017

…. Two policemen also killed, expatriate kidnapped

From: Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Tragedy struck in Kogi State Monday night as no fewer than 11 people were confirmed dead and over 23 wounded in an accident along Auchi-Okene road in Okehi local government area of the state.

According to an eyewitness account, the accident involved two vehicles, a trailer fully loaded with cows coming from the north and heading towards eastern part of the country and a Toyota Corolla car at a spot called sharp corner .

The trailer marked XE 914 KTN was said to have hit the Corolla with registration number BWR 756 BJ from the back.

The trailer was said to have fallen in the process following which the people on top of the coach housing the cows fell along with the cows and died instantly.

Six persons were said to have died on the spot of the accident, while the remaining five died either on the way to the hospital or in the hospitals.

It was gathered that the accident must have been as a result of overspending by the trailer driver, who was also accused of dozing off while driving.

The sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC),
Ouwasegun Martins, confirmed that 11 people died in the accident, while 23 were injured.

He said those wounded were taken to God’s mercy hospital, Okene, while those with critical situation were taken to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Lokoja.

The Administrator of Okehi local government area, AbdulRaheem Ohiare, who was at the scene of the incident, lamented the loss of lives on the highway.

The visibly sad council boss said the level of accident along the road was high and worrisome, urging the federal government to urgently do something about the sharp bend.

He noted that both sides of the road are not good and needed urgent repairs to prevent further loss of lives and properties.

Ohiare however urged motorists to observe all road safety regulations and make sure that they correct all faults on their vehicles before plying the road.

meanwhile, gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed two policemen and kidnapped a foreign national along the Obajana-Oshokoshoko road in Kogi State.

A witness said that the incident happened at about 7pm on Monday.

According to the witness, the gunmen had emerged from the bush while the foreign national identified as Jose Machada, was inspecting an ongoing road construction project being handled by AG Dangote Company Ltd.

The gunmen were said to have engaged the policemen on guard duty at the construction site in a gun duel, killing one of them identified as Sgt Gini John on the spot while the second policeman, Inspector Ezekiel Negedu who was also shot later died at the hospital.

Our correspondent further gathered that the gunmen kidnapped the expatriate engineer and fled into the bush with him.

Spokesman of the Kogi Police Command, Mr William Aya who confirmed the incident, saying the gunmen numbering about 15 engaged its men on guard duty at a construction site along the Obajana-Oshokoshoko road in a gun battle, adding that two of them died in the process while the expatriate was kidnapped in the process.

He said the Commissioner of Police immediately directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of operations alongside other operatives to move to the bushes for the possible rescue of the abducted expatriate.

Aya said the Police Commissioner has personally visited the scene of the incident, assuring that all efforts were being made to rescue the kidnappeed expatriate.

 

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

11 dead, 23 injured in Kogi road mishap

— 25th October 2017

…. Two policemen also killed, expatriate kidnapped From: Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Tragedy struck in Kogi State Monday night as no fewer than 11 people were confirmed dead and over 23 wounded in an accident along Auchi-Okene road in Okehi local government area of the state. According to an eyewitness account, the accident involved two vehicles,…

  • Oando restrains SEC from biased action with court order

    — 25th October 2017

    …Says apex regulator compromised By Chinenye Anuforo Oando plc yesterday restrained Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from suspending trading in its shares at  the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). In a statement, Oando said that the NSE and SEC were  served with a  court order on October 24, 2017 and they are legally obliged to comply…

  • 4 firms stake N120.5m for Nigerian Mining Corporation subsidiaries

    — 25th October 2017

    From Uche Usim, Abuja and Adewale Sanyaolu Four firms have staked N120, 547,000 to purchase the assets of the subsidiary companies of Nigerian Mining Corporation (NMC). According to the second round financial bids results released by the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE), in Abuja yesterday, for five subsidiaries of NMC, Yusuf Mariri Trading Company staked…

  • $1.2bn Etisalat loan: 4,000 jobs may be lost – Senate

    — 25th October 2017

    From Fred Itua, The Senate, yesterday, warned that about 4,000 jobs may be lost in the telecommunications industry, unless the relevant government agencies move swiftly to salvage the fallout of the takeover of 9mobile (Etisalat Nigeria), by 13 local banks. The Red Chamber has therefore called on all relevant financial intelligence agencies of the Federal…

  • Nigeria loses $90m investment to Kenya as Coca-Cola expands operation in E’Africa

    — 25th October 2017

    By Adewale Sanyaolu Despite two recent Executive Orders signed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, to improve the Ease of Doing Business in the country, more multinational corporations have continued to move fresh investments to other economies considered safer than Nigeria. The latest move came from Coca Cola, a leading non alcoholic beverage bottler, which would…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share