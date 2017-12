Authorities said 11 children in northern Vietnam were injured, some seriously, after a balcony railing collapsed at their school.

According to the Tuoi Tre newspaper, the students, all in year five, were reportedly lined up on a second floor balcony at Van Mon Primary School in Bac Ninh province on Monday, when a railing gave way.

The paper reported that the children, who were leaning against the railing, fell to the first floor.

It said three of the children were seriously wounded with fractured skulls and were rushed to hospital in nearby Hanoi for treatment.

Another eight suffered minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident, although they told Tuoi Tre that balcony railings at the school were in “poor condition.” (NAN)