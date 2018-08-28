– The Sun News
DIARRHOEA

1,068 acute diarrhoea cases recorded in Borno

28th August 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

No fewer than 1, 068 cases of Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) have been reported in some communities in 10 local governments of Borno State.

Commissioner for  Health in the state, Dr. Haruna Mshelia, at a press conference in Maiduguri on Tuesday blamed poor sanitation and lack personal hygiene as responsible for the health challenge which came at the start of rainfall late May.

“A total of 1068 cases of Acute Watery Diorrhoea spreading over 10 local governments and communities have been reported,” Mshelia said.

He, however, said no death related to the AWD has been reported so far. “No single case of death related to these cases so far,” he maintained.

He said the cases were not established to be cholera, urging people not to panic. They have not been cultured to be cholera.

He explained that open defecation, poor sanitation at homes and working places, chemical and food poisoning were responsible for acute watery diarrhoea. He appealed to the people to take personal hygiene seriously.

“Hand-washing with soaps is important. People should wash their hands before eating and anytime they use public convenience.

READ ALSO: AIB investigations to cover road, sea – Minister

Personal hygiene and sanitation is very critical. We should educate people especially in the local areas not to drink water from the streams without boiling. Boil water very well,” he counseled.

 

