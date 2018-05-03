The Sun News
Latest
3rd May 2018 - 104-year-old scientist to fly across globe to end life
3rd May 2018 - US 2016: Trump in forgery scandal
3rd May 2018 - Ekiti APC primaries: Fayemi fights for relevance
3rd May 2018 - Military must not fail
3rd May 2018 - Clearing cobwebs in Institute of Tourism Professionals
3rd May 2018 - England clash excites Victor Moses
3rd May 2018 - The Sun’s pre-World Cup seminar excites Bako
3rd May 2018 - Ndidi out for six weeks
3rd May 2018 - Herdsmen’s endless blood lust (2)
3rd May 2018 - Antidote to sleaze in government
Home / World News / 104-year-old scientist to fly across globe to end life

104-year-old scientist to fly across globe to end life

— 3rd May 2018

• Regrets having reached that age

A 104-year-old scientist, David Goodall, yesterday bid farewell to his home in Australia to fly across the world to end his life.

The lauded ecologist and botanist is not suffering from a serious illness but wishes to bring forward his death. Key to his decision, he says, has been his diminishing independence.

“I greatly regret having reached that age,” Dr Goodall said on his birthday last month, in an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“I’m not happy. I want to die. It’s not sad particularly. What is sad is if one is prevented.” An online petition raised $A20,000 (£11,000; $15,000) for the scientist to fly in business class to Europe. He will visit family in France before heading to Switzerland with his closest relatives.

“They (my family) realise how unsatisfactory my life here is, unsatisfactory in almost every respect,” Dr Goodall told the ABC. “The sooner it comes to an end, the better.”
Assisted dying was legalised by one Australian state last year following a divisive debate, but eligibility requires a person be terminally ill. It is illegal in other states. Dr Goodall said he will travel to a clinic in Switzerland to voluntarily end his life.

However, he said he resents having to leave Australia to do so. The London-born academic had lived on his own in a small flat in Perth, Western Australia, until only a few weeks ago. He stepped back from full-time employment in 1979, but remained heavily involved in his field of work. Among his achievements in recent years, Dr Goodall edited a 30-volume book series called Ecosystems of the World and was made a Member of the Order of Australia for his scientific work.
In 2016, aged 102, he won a battle to keeping working on campus at Perth’s Edith Cowan University, where he was an unpaid honorary research associate. Accompanying Dr Goodall on his journey out of Australia yesterday was his friend, Carol O’Neill, a representative from assisted dying advocacy group Exit International.

Mrs O’Neill said the dispute in 2016 over Dr Goodall’s working space had affected him greatly. The row began when the university raised concerns about his safety, including his ability to commute.
Although Dr Goodall ultimately prevailed, he was forced to work in a location closer to home. It came at a time when he was also forced to give up driving and performing in theatre, Mrs O’Neill said.
“It was just the beginning of the end,” she told the BBC. “He didn’t get to see the same colleagues and friends any more at the old office. He just didn’t have the same spirit and he was packing up all his books. It was the beginning of not being happy anymore.”

Dr Goodall’s decision to end his life was hastened by a serious fall in his apartment last month. He was not found for two days. Later, doctors said he needed to engage 24-hour care or be moved into a nursing home.

“He’s an independent man. He doesn’t want people around him all the time, a stranger acting as a carer. He doesn’t want that,” Mrs O’Neill said. “He wants to have intelligent conversation and still be able to do the same things like catching the bus into town.”

Mrs O’Neill said Dr Goodall’s main desire was to die peacefully and with dignity. “He’s not depressed or miserable, but there’s just not that little spark that was there a couple of years ago,” she said. Mrs O’Neill said he had spent recent days revising his final letters and holding conversations with his extended family, including his many grandchildren.

Dr Goodall’s story has gained attention locally at a time when his home state, Western Australia, considers whether to debate assisted dying legislation. The state government has publicly expressed sympathy for Dr Goodall, but said any proposed legislation would cover only terminally ill patients.”My feeling is that an old person like myself should have full citizenship rights including the right of assisted suicide,” Dr Goodall said last month.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ekiti APC primaries: Fayemi fights for relevance

— 3rd May 2018

Abel Alade It is a few days to the primary election by the All Progressives Congress (APC), to pick its candidate for the July 14, 2018, governorship election in Ekiti State. As expected, high-level politicking is in the air. Before the “boys” were separated from the “men,” no fewer than 50 persons had painted the…

  • INEC

    Parties, politicians flouting election timetable –INEC

    — 3rd May 2018

    Magnus Eze; Charity Nwakudu, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has accused political parties and politicians of flouting the 2019 election timetable. The Commission released the timetable in January. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who disclosed this in Abuja, yesterday, at the maiden town hall meeting convened by the Nigerian Medical Association, to bring…

  • PDP

    Name those who allegedly stole $3bn under Jonathan, PDP challenges Osinbajo

    — 3rd May 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged  Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, to name the three persons he claimed allegedly stole $3 billion during  the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan. The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it expects Professor Osinbajo to report those involved to…

  • Obaseki assures Edo workers on Labour House, industrial harmony

    — 3rd May 2018

    Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured workers in the state that construction of the Labour House Complex will be completed in record time. He gave the assurance at the foundation-laying ceremony of the state’s Labour House Complex, in Ikpoba Hill, Benin City, the state capital. “The state government will work closely with workers…

  • OSHIOMHOLE

    APC: How Oshiomhole made Oyegun national chairman –Idahosa

    — 3rd May 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Chief Charles Idahosa, has described as ‘unfair’ those accusing former governor Adams Oshiomhole of attempting to take Chief John Odigie-Oyegun’s job as national chairman. He said ethnicity or tribe has nothing to do with the party’s leadership, but performance. Idahosa, who…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share