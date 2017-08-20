103 days after medical vacation in UK… : The lion king returns

Osinbajo, govs, ministers, service chiefs receive Buhari ν Jubilation erupts in cities

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday returned to the country after his long medical leave in London, the United Kingdom that lasted for 103 days.

His plane, NAF 001, touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, at exactly 4:36 p.m and taxied towards where Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, some state governors, ministers and other dignitaries were waiting to welcome him.

The governors at the airport included governors of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, Muhammed Abubakar of Bauchi, Abubakar Bello of Niger, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Deputy governor of Kaduna state, Mr Barnabas Bala.

Among distinguished personalities at the airport to welcome the president included members of the National Assembly, service chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari as well as other presidential aides.

Others were the National Security Adviser to the President (NSA), Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd); the Director-General, Department of State Security (DSS), Alhaji Lawal Daura and other dignitaries.

He disembarked from the plane 12 minutes later at exactly 4:48p.m, wearing a black kaftan on white collar shirt, with a matching cap and shoes.

When he stepped on Nigerian soil, the Presidential Guards Brigade rendered the National Anthem after which there was a short airport ceremony by the brigade.

The President then proceeded to shake hands with the ertswhile Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and other dignitaries at the airport as well as those in the arrival hall.

He did not stop to take questions from newsmen who were strategically positioned. However, Sunday Sun learnt that the wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari was still in London as at the time of filing this report.

Though the presidential chopper was stationed at the airport to take him to the villa, President Buhari opted to take the convoy and go by road back to the Villa.

Meanwhile, President Buhari’s supporters turned out in their thousands to welcome him back home. There were cultural troupes also on hand to welcome him at the airport, and they were only allowed to come near the presidential convoy as the President was about stepping into his official car.

Hundreds of youths, mostly of northern extraction, who lined the airport road leading to the presidential wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, and stretched back into the city centre almost blocked the road forcing traffic to go at snail speed.

The security personnel had a herculean task trying to clear them from the road to allow the President’s convey as well as other dignitaries pass through.

Some of the youth groups and bike riders who followed the presidential motorcade almost succeeded in gaining entrance into the Presidential Villa through the Supreme Court gate, but for the eagle eyes of the security personnel who spotted them and made them to do a U-turn back to the secretariat. They however refused to drive out completely instead they parked, came down and started dancing and chanting Sai Baba and Baba Oyoyo!

Soon after arriving the Presidential Villa, President Buhari went into a closed door meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and service chiefs as well as heads of security agencies.

Officials who had joined the convoy from the airport, hoping to exchange pleasantries with the president at home, were not allowed to cross the residential gate.

The president is expected to address Nigerians in a broadcast on Monday at 7 a.m. He left Nigeria on May 7, for the second round of his medical treatment in London after receiving 82 rescued Chibok schoolgirls abducted by the Boko Haram sect in 2014.

Saraki welcomes Buhari back

the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari back to Nigeria.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki thanked God for the safe return and recovery of the President.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the National Assembly to work with the President to improve the standard of living of Nigerians and overall development of the country.

“I thank Almighty Allah for bringing President Muhammadu Buhari back whole, hale and hearty. When we met just two days ago, it was clear that Mr. President would soon be coming back home. In this regard, on behalf of all the senators, I welcome him back to the country.

”We must also commend Prof Yemi Osinbajo, our Vice President, who, as Acting President, held the forte in the President’s absence.

”Now that President Buhari has returned home, both branches of government, the executive and the legislature, must continue to sync our policy and legislative objectives to strengthen our economy through the diversification of our revenue streams.

“This is by creating opportunities for more private sector participation in the economy and creating access to capital for would-be entrepreneurs. We must also tackle the unemployment problem head-on. We can only do this, working together.

“Moving forward, over the next few weeks, I am sure I speak on behalf of all the senators when I say that we look forward to considering the virement request by the Presidency which is before the National Assembly.

“We would also work towards the early presentation, consideration and passage of the 2018 budget,” he said.

Saraki prayed God to continue to bless our nation and give the President the strength and wisdom to lead the country successfully.

Kalu excited over Buhari’s return, mocks rumour mongers

Former Abia State governor and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu, has expressed happiness over the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to the country after a successful medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

Speaking from Brussels on Saturday, Kalu stressed that Nigerians, including those in Belgium were joyous over President Buhari’s return to Abuja, adding that the President would continue to enjoy the support of Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike owing to his commitment to a fair and just society.

He said: “we are elated that our dear President Buhari is back home and this positive development will shame those that have been making negative comments about his health status.

“It is obvious that those spreading falsehood about President Buhari are doing so for their selfish ambitions and as such they will never see any good in the APC-led administration.

“As mortals, it is normal to face health challenges at anytime. So, I don’t know why some selfish and wicked individuals were making unnecessary and unguided statements about President Buhari’s health.

‎He added: “President Buhari will not be the first person that will fall ill neither will he be the last. I was also ill a few months ago and I was advised by my physician to take a 30- day rest, which I did.

“All through the President’s stay in London, I had maintained that he was desirous of returning home but he had to delay his return following his doctors’ instructions.

“Above all, Buhari, being a rare statesman, will not lose sleep over the antics and propaganda of those blackmailing the government of the day”.

Kalu further called on Nigerians to shun hate speeches, adding “Let us continue to pray for the President, Vice President, Senate President, Speaker and other leaders in their determination to make Nigeria great again.”

Daura, Buhari’s home town in jubilation

Residents of Daura in Katsina State, were in an upbeat mood when news broke that President Muhammadu Buhari had returned to Nigeria after his medical vacation abroad.

Some of them who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday expressed gratitude to Allah for the President’s recovery and return to Nigeria.

Alhaji Salisu Haro, a civil servant, said the president’s return represented a ray of hope for the nation and prayed that Nigerians would support him to deliver quality leadership that would take the country to the next level.

He commended a section of the media for keeping Nigerians abreast of Buhari’s condition throughout his stay in London, adding that objective journalism would help to accelerate national development.

APC Northwest Organizing Secretary, Alhaji Abdumanaf Daura, described the report as encouraging, saying it had put all those spreading rumours of Buhari’s ill health and death to shame.

He berated those he called unpatriotic elements using the president’s ill-health for politics and to spread baseless rumours, saying they should atone for their sins.

The politician thanked Nigerians for their resilience, prayers and understanding during the trying moments of the nation, stressing that Buhari was back in the country for good.

Nura Usman, a civil servant, expressed the hope that Buhari would continue with his reform agenda.

“We are solidly behind his crusade against corruption, insurgency and every other evil that derailed the progress of this nation.

“We have been praying for his well being and God has answered our prayers,” Usman said.

Alhaji Nura Habu, a local farmer, said the residents would organise prayers to celebrate the return of Buhari.

Mr Chukwu Emeka, a trader, danced on hearing the news, saying he had prayed fervently for the president’s recovery and return.

Emeka who has lived in Daura for over 20 years with his family, said God has put to shame those wishing to see the president dead.

Malam Musa Zango, an Imam, attributed the return of the president to God, “because of Buhari’s good intention for the nation.”

He pledged that the residents would organise special prayers to thank God and protect the president from all evil machinations as he as he steers the affairs of the nation.

Jos residents elated

Residents of Jos, the Plateau capital have expressed happiness over the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from a medical vacation in London.

Some of them, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), thanked Almighty God for restoring the President’s health, and promised continuous prayers for perfect healing.

Mr Philip Tella a civil servant, said that Buhari’s return would douse tension following anxiety over his health status.

He urged the President to pay special attention to the nation’s economy and initiate policies that would minimise the harsh effects of the current economic recession.

“We are happy that God answered our prayers and the President is back. We shall continue to pray to God to bless him with wisdom to address Nigeria’s enormous challenges,” he said.

Alhaji Ado Suleiman, a trader at the Jos Terminus Market, urged Nigerians to pray for God’s guidance to the President in the task of moving the nation forward.

“The challenges are many, from security, economy to health. The President cannot deliver alone if we do not support him,” he said.

Suleiman urged Buhari to pay special attention to the plight of poor Nigerians, noting that life had been “very tough for them”.

Hajia Sawaba Bawa, who sells Irish potatoes in Bukuru, screamed when she was told that the President had returned. She urged Nigerians to continue to pray for him to enable him deliver on the difficult task of leading Nigeria to progress and prosperity.

“His return is a testimony to God’s special love for Nigeria. We must pray to God to further strengthen him because his job is a difficult one that requires a lot of energy and commitment,” he said.

Malam Nalado Alti, a herdsman resident in Mai-Adiko in the Rayfield area of Jos, told NAN that Buhari’s return had restored hope to him.

“I have been worried about Buhari’s absence. At a point I lost hope. I am happy he is back to continue the work we elected him to do for us,” he said.

APC welcomes Buhari, thanks Osinbajo, Nigerians

Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) said it welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari back home to Nigeria after his medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

Publicity Secretary of the party, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, in a statement, thanked the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for his competent leadership in the absence of President Buhari.

The party especially commended him for his effort to unite the country and drive the recovery of the national economy.

The APC also thanked all Nigerians, who had prayed ceaselessly for the speedy recovery and safe return of the President, assuring them that the APC-led Federal Government is poised to fulfill all the electoral promises the party made to Nigerians.

Buhari’s return: Nation’s hope fulfilled, says Tinubu

all Progressives Congress national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has expressed joy at the return of President Muhammadu Buhari to the country after his medical vacation in the United Kingdom, saying the president’s return is a nation’s hope fulfilled.

In a statement by his Media Office, Asiwaju Tinubu, who is at present abroad, said President Buhari had always been a man of moral fortitude, discipline, strength and dedication.

According to him, the attributes had helped him battle medical challenges. “These same attributes will lead him to success in surmounting our national challenges.”

The statement entitled “President Buhari’s Return: A Nation’s Hope Fulfilled” reads:

“President Buhari’’s return home is our prayers answered. President Buhari has always been a man of moral fortitude, discipline, strength and dedication. These attributes have helped him battle medical challenges. These same attributes will lead him to success in surmounting our national challenges.

“President Buhari has demonstrated time and again his devotion to this nation and its great causes. His love of country and the realization that he has a mission to fulfill so that Nigeria may realize its better self by providing security and prosperity to all Nigerians has compelled him home.

“Just as we gathered to pray for his health and his return, we must remain united in spirit to support President Buhari as he pursues the progressive agenda for which he was elected and that promises us all a better day.

“Our nation is strong but must overcome many challenges. We can do so with President Buhari at the helm and with the rest of the nation in active support.

“Thus, the president’s return home is both real and symbolic. We all must renew our faith in our collective purpose and rededicate ourselves to a nation indivisible and united in reconstructing our political economy so that it provides a decent and good life to all our people.

“It has been a heartening thing to see that our nation has matured to the point where governance continued in a meaningful, seamless manner during the president’s absence. This again was a sign of the harmony between President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“On this day, it is even more heartening to think of the things that can now be achieved with President Buhari back to lead the nation.

“Today is a glad and happy one for those who wish Nigeria well. While we rejoice over the President’s return, we also must quickly turn to the hard and heavy work at hand. We must do everything possible to help President Buhari and his government accomplish those things we all seek – economic growth, prosperity, justice, security and peace. May we do our best to become our best.

“Welcome home,Mr. President. Welcome home”.

Buhari’s return has nothing to do with protests –Adesina

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s arrival has nothing to do with “OurMumuDonDo” protests.

Fielding questions from State House Correspondents on the tarmac of the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Adesina said he was elated that President Buhari was coming back.

“The return of the President has nothing to do with the protest. It is about continuing with the work he started. Some of us knew about his return some days back. Remember that the Acting President held on effectively and they will continue the work together. We left the work of announcement with the managers of the acting President,” he said.

Also reacting, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said “We are pleasantly surprised that he is back. His return will be a moral impact. When a father returns, you will see a difference.”

The Governor of Imo State and Chairman of All Progressive Governors’ Forum, Rochas Okorocha, on his part said Buhari’s return would lead to rejuvenation of the polity and the economy.

“It is good news for Nigerians and for everyone here (at the airport) for the president to arrive and resume his duties. This has put paid to the various views being expressed. He has had enough time to ponder on several issues and review them,” Okorocha said.

His counterpart in Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar, similarly expressed joy over the president’s arrival, saying: “The impact of his return is huge. If you look at the stock exchange, you will see the impact. Not that Prof. Osinbajo did not do a good job while the President was away, but now that he has returned, you will see the impact on the economy.”

Governor of Zamfara State and Chairman Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Abdullazeez Yari, as well as Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State also shared the same sentiments.

The Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on her part, said the Acting President had done marvelously well in the absence of the President, adding “It shows that when you talk about institutions working, this administration is strengthening institutions. His return will have great impact on foreign policy because the international community had all been working and they have seen that the president followed the right constitutional steps in transmitting power to his Vice President.”

Kano residents explode in joy over Buhari’s return

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Residents of Kano State, yesterday exploded in joy and happiness following the return of President Muhammad Buhari from medical vacation

Sunday Sun observed that a majority of residents, were in high spirits while many others were spotted in clusters discussing his return and its future implications .

Speaking to Sunday Sun, Senior Special Adviser (Water Supply) to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Hon. Abba Anas Dala expressed delight at the president’s return while offering gratitude to God for his health.

While urging Nigerians to pray for his health, he tasked Nigerians, irrespective of tribe and religion, to desist from commentaries that were inconsistent with the peace and unity of the country.

Alhaji Shamasudeen Mai-Shaddah, a trader remarked: “We are thankful to Allah for returning our President to Nigeria in good health. So many people in Kano are rejoicing now over the sudden news of his return and we are praying to God to protect his health for us. We pray that President Muhammad Buhari will no longer have any reason to travel abroad. This should be his last medical trip abroad,” he stated.

Alhaji Abdulaziz Murthar said that President Buhari’s return had also put an end to the various speculations about his health while Alhaji Fatihu Bala Abubakar said his return would shame all the people that had wished him bad.

Nigerians reaction to Buhari’s return natural –Osinbajo

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Acting President Osinbajo has described the spontaneous reactions of Nigerians resident in the nation’s capital to President Muhammadu Buhari’s return as natural.

Osinbajo addressed State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting with the President at his residence.

He said, “As you can see from the many Nigerians who lined up on the road to receive the President as he came back, many Nigerians are happy that the President is hail and hearty and that he has come back.

“It was a natural reaction, most people heard of his arrival only a few hours before then, but as you can see, the response was so spontaneous. So, I think that people were so excited and very happy.”

Asked what he had to say to Nigerians on the President’s return, Osinbajo said, “Oh, the message to Nigerians is that, the recovery and recuperation of the President is in some sense symbolic of the recovery of Nigeria. Nigeria is going to recover. We are on the path of strong economic recovery and this is an excellent sign that the country is on the right side. There is great hope, there is great excitement and we are going to make it as a nation.”

Also speaking to newsmen, the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, said he was happy that the President is alive and well and is back in the country.

He said, “We are happy, that he is alive and that is why l am here today to rejoice with the family. We should not play politics with everything. We are here talking about health and irrespective of the party l belong to, you can see that l am here today to rejoice with the family. That it what it is supposed to be. Don’t play politics with health issues, don’t do that. So, irrespective of what is going on out there, one is happy to be here.”

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on his part said the captain is back but urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the President.

“Today you can see the faces of Nigerians right from the airport. We now have the Captain on ground, the citizens should also continue to pray for him. We are now ready to take off fully and we believe that everything is now alright and that is why people are so happy today.

“As I said, we will continue to pray for our president and the country generally.”

Buhari reunites with family members

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari reunited with members of his immediate family shortly after he returned to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari on Saturday evening posed for photographs with his children and grandchildren who were on hand to receive him at his official residence.

Those who received him included five ladies that comprising his daughters and five children: three boys and two girls.\

South-east govs forum welcomes President

The South East Governors Forum has welcomed President Muhammad Buhari back to the country after his Medical vacation in the United Kingdom and thanked God for granting him healing.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor described the recovery of Mr. President as great work of God and wished him total recovery as he assumes duty.

He thanked Nigerians for praying for the speedy recovery of President Buhari, adding that it showed that Nigerians are becoming more patriotic despite the varying political lines.

He further called for more prayers and dedication to service by every Nigerian, noting that it is only through unity of purpose that the country could achieve greatness.

While cautioning against hate speeches, the forum reiterated the readiness of the governors of the zone to protect lives and property of every Nigerian irrespective of tribe and religion and called on governors of other regions to do same.

PDP welcomes Buhari, expects quick answers to nation’s challenges

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday joined millions of Nigerians to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari from his long medical vacation in London.

National Publicity Secretary of the party in a statement in Abuja expressed optimism that the President was now healthier to face the task of governance, especially in this period of economic recession, coupled with other pressing national issues.

“The President departed Nigeria on 7th of May, 2017 for an ailment and returned today being August 19, 2017 (yesterday). We believe that the President is healthier now to assume his responsibility at the helm of the country’s affairs.

“We thank the Almighty for saving his life and pray that He grants him better health and understanding on how to rescue our poor economy and relieve Nigerians from the current hardship,” the PDP said.

Issues waiting for Buhari

By Onyedika Agbedo

Muhammadu Buhari who had been out of the country since May 7, this year, on medical vacation, returned yesterday, igniting jubilation in several cities. Now that the president is back, a full plate of issues is waiting for him to address. Among the issues are the following:

Restructuring/devolution of powers: The unity of the country has been under threat in recent months and there had been calls for the restructuring of the country or devolution of powers to the federating units as the solution. The National Assembly had in the ongoing constitution amendment exercise included Devolution of Powers in the amendment bills.

Secessionist agitations: As a fallout of the rejection of the proposal for devolution of powers by the National Assembly, there have been increasing agitations for secession by many sections of the country. For instance, on Thursday, July 27, a coalition of Yoruba groups, the Yoruba Liberation Command (YOLICOM), declared that the Yorubas were set to secede from Nigeria to form Oduduwa Republic. The coalition included ancient Yoruba warlord, Agbekoya and Oodua Redemption Alliance, among others.

Also in the Niger Delta, the Adaka Boro Avengers (ABA), a militant group, penultimate Monday said they would declare a republic in the oil rich region on October 1.

Only the South-east geo-political zone had been pushing for a sovereign state of Biafra through the Movement for the Actualisation of a Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over alleged marginalisation of the zone in the scheme of things in the country. But even that movement assumed a new dimension recently when the leader of the Biafra Zionist Federation (BZF), Mr. Benjamin Onwuka, declared himself as the new Biafran President and announced an interim government to run the affairs of the republic.

Niger Delta crisis: Indications that there might be resumption of hostilities in the Niger Delta region emerged recently when the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), a coalition of elders and leaders of the region, asked the Federal Government to meet its 16-point agenda by November 1, 2017, or risk its withdrawal from ongoing negotiations that had calmed nerves in the oil-rich zone in the last one year. At a press conference in Abuja recently, PANDEF’s National Leader/Convener, Chief Edwin Clark, had warned that: “If at the expiration of November 1, 2017, ultimatum the Federal Government either fails or refuses to accede to these lawful and legitimate demands of the Niger Delta people, PANDEF may consider pulling out of the ongoing peace process in the Niger Delta.”

Boko Haram insurgency: After some months of fragile peace and order in the North-east following the gains recorded by the Nigerian Army against Boko Haram insurgents, there is every indication that the insurgents have re-grouped and are back to the trenches. Apart from bombing soft targets and killing hapless citizens in the act, the July 25 ambush of some staff of the University of Maiduguri and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on an exploration spree for crude oil around the Lake Chad Basin area of Borno State is a pointer that the war is far from being over. Reports had it that nine soldiers, four UNIMAID staff and 14 others were killed in Boko Haram ambush.

APC convention: The house of the ruling party is obviously not in order even if they don’t admit that. But the leadership appears not to have a solution to the issues because the President, who should provide direction, was on medical leave. Now that he is back, progress is expected to be made in resolving issues plaguing the party.

The Economy: The economy which has been in recession is yearning for the attention of the president, who Nigerians are eagerly expecting him to take vital decisions that will turn the economy around.

How it all started

By OMONIYI SALAUDEEN

President Buhari’s health issue started in January in London where he had gone to attend a summit on anti-corruption, but decided to take 10 days off to rest and to also see a specialist on Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT). The president’s spokesperson, Mr. Femi Adesina, had then issued a statement saying his boss “will take 10 days off “to rest” and will also see an ear, nose and throat specialist. But contrary to the statement, Buhari eventually spent 49 days before he returned on March 10.

On his return, he confessed that he had never been as sick, as he even had blood transfusion. “I couldn’t recall being so sick since I was a young man,” he said at a meeting with security chiefs and ministers.

Thereafter, Adesina disclosed that there would be “a medical follow-up” in London. However, rumours about Buhari’s health began to swirl following the sudden cancellation of two engagements at the last minute in the month. First, he put off a working visit to Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, due to what was described as “scheduling difficulties.” Similarly, he backed out of a scheduled visit to the restive Niger Delta region where he was billed to launch a clean-up operation in Ogoniland affected by multiple oil spills. Instead, he sent Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Buhari had spent a total of 57 days in the country before he undertook the latest medical vacation, though he was hardly able to follow through his official routines, as he skipped several Federal Executive Council meetings, and stayed away from official ceremonies.

Buhari returned to London on May 7 for the second round of medical vacation after transmitting a letter to the National Assembly intimating the lawmakers of the constitutional requirement of power transfer to Vice President Osinbajo as Acting President. “PMB travels tonight for medical follow-up. The length of the President’s stay in London will be determined by the doctors. The government will continue to function normally under the able leadership of the Vice President,” Adesina had said in a statement, adding that there was no cause for alarm.

For this latest trip, the president had spent 103 days on medical vacation. He left the country after receiving 82 rescued Chibok school girls, who were abducted by the Boko Haram sect in 2014. With his home coming, expectations are high that the president would use the occasion of the scheduled national broadcast on tomorrow to disclose the exact state of his health condition to douse the rising tension already generated by his prolonged absence.

Unanswered questions about Buhari’s health status

Up till now, Nigerians are still kept in the dark as to the exact nature of the president’s ill-health. While in London, speculations and rumours had swirled and rippled in his absence. Although there is palpable excitement in the country over the safe return of the president, especially among his supporters, the exact health status is still shrouded in mystery.

For some couple of weeks, the social media had been awash with what Vice President Osinbajo described as hate campaign. Thus, as anxiety mounted over the health condition of the president in the face of official complacence and seeming lackluster attitude of his handlers, some online media speculated that the president had cancer or dementia.

This became so worrisome to the extent that the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, had to declare that her husband’s health was not as bad as it was being perceived. Yet, nobody would disclose the nature of the president’s illness.

The whole intrigues took a new dimension when Buhari started receiving a number of visitors, including Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, representatives of the governors, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, as well as his counterpart in the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, among other dignitaries. Amidst the frenzy atmosphere, Osinbajo had hinted that his principal would soon return to Nigeria. “We had a very good time and spoke over a wide range of issues, he is in a very good spirit, recuperating very quickly and he is doing very well,” Osinbajo had said.

Pro and counter agitations

Expectedly, Buhari’s home coming will douse the rising wave of agitations in the country. Prior to his arrival on Saturday, there had been protests for and against Buhari’s prolonged absence by different groups. While “Deji & Charlie Boy had led a group called Our Mumu Don Do in a resume-or-resign protest, the Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiative insisted that Buhari/Osinbajo administration must continue in the interest of survival of the nation.

An ensuing clash between the two groups almost led to a total breakdown of law and order at Unity Fountain, Abuja, but for the intervention of the security operatives. Many people believe that the resume-or-resign protest compelled the president to cut short his medical vacation spanning over 105 days in London.

Cheers to the strongest man, Buhari’s daughter welcomes dad

Daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, Zahra Buhari-Indimi, has described her father as the strongest man she ever came across.

Zahra, who took to her Instagram page to share her joy over her father’s return from London after 103-day medical vacation, wrote: “welcome back home, Daddy!“Cheers to the strongest man I know.

Alhamdulillah!The President’s daughter asked Nigerians to pray for those who had wished the President dead while he was undergoing medical attention in London, adding that some people wanted to eliminate the President but that God’s grace surpassed them.“Say a prayer for those that want to eliminate him to get their way. God is watching. I pray that He guides us all onto the straight path.”