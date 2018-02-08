The Sun News
Latest
8th February 2018 - 1,027 Anambra unemployed youths train in agro business
8th February 2018 - FG providing security from centre no longer realistic – Osinbajo
8th February 2018 - Why 6,000 A’ Ibom JAMB applicants may be denied varsity admission
8th February 2018 - Assault on female lawyer: NBA gives IGP 14 day to transfer DPO
8th February 2018 - Corrupt civil servant with 86 luxury cars, four houses indicted
8th February 2018 - Okowa fires 2 commissioners in cabinet reshuffle
8th February 2018 - Ortom directs Finance commissioner to address underpayment complaints
8th February 2018 - I won’t support el-Rufai’s re-election bid, Sen. Hunkuyi vows
8th February 2018 - Army arrests 2 armed Fulani herdsmen in Benue
8th February 2018 - Lalong appropriates N250m for cattle ranches in 2018
Home / National / 1,027 Anambra unemployed youths train in agro business

1,027 Anambra unemployed youths train in agro business

— 8th February 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Over 1,027 unemployed youths have been trained by Anambra-Imo River Basin Development Authority in various fields of agriculture for self-reliance.

The two-week training for Anambra South Senatorial District of the state was aimed at empowering the youths in the area to be gainfully employed and be on their own after the intensive training.

The training programme was organised in collaboration with DEVASS Agro Consultants for the unemployed youths selected from the south senatorial district.

Managing Director of the agency, Mr. Michael Nwabufo, said the training was in line with the Federal Government’s strategies at advancing agricultural development for food security.

“The training is aimed at advancing agricultural development that will guarantee food security and healthy nutrition on a sustainable and environmentally friendly basis to citizens by the year 2020. The present aging farming population lacks the knowledge and resources to practice profitable agriculture on sustainable and environmentally friendly basis.

“Our youths, who before now go into buying and selling and pursuit of nonexistent white collar jobs need to be re-skilled in the art and science of farming as a profitable business,” he said.

Nwabufo assured that the trainees would be linked to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Anchor Borrowers Scheme, Bank of Industry and Bank of Agriculture for credit facilities after the training, urging the trainees to form cooperative societies to able them qualify for the credit facilities and other farm implements.

Nwabufo, who was represented by Dr. Basil Abasinweze, disclosed that the agency had so far executed over 30 irrigation and water projects in the state to boost agriculture in the area.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Mechanisation, Processing and Export in the state, Mr. Afam Mbanefo, commended the Federal Government for streamlining the programme to the state. “The programme is not just to train the youth, but to make food available to Nigerians and at the same time, make youths self-reliant”.

“This is what Gov. Willie Obiano is achieving in the area of rice, livestock, yam, vegetable and cassava production,” Mbanefo, represented by the Nnewi North Local Government Chairman, Mr. Emeka Orizu, said.

While urging the youth to take the training seriously, Mbanefo advised the people of the state to cultivate small farms and gardens around their homes to help cushion the effect of the economy.

Chief consultant, DEVASS AGRO Consultants,  Mr. Anthony Azi said the training would focus on nine agricultural value chains that involve fisheries, piggery, poultry, snail farming, vegetables and horticulture, saying that others are bee keeping and honey production, rice, yam, cassava and sweet potato, among others.

“The youth will be trained from the production aspects of the value chains through to processing and marketing. It is expected to make them see farming as a business as well as export for self-reliance rather than seek white collar jobs,” Azi stated.

 

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

1,027 Anambra unemployed youths train in agro business

— 8th February 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Over 1,027 unemployed youths have been trained by Anambra-Imo River Basin Development Authority in various fields of agriculture for self-reliance. The two-week training for Anambra South Senatorial District of the state was aimed at empowering the youths in the area to be gainfully employed and be on their own after the…

  • FG providing security from centre no longer realistic – Osinbajo

    — 8th February 2018

    Taiwo-Obalonye and Fred Itua in Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has admitted that with the country’s population currently at 180 million and with Nigeria unable to match United Nations recommended one policeman to 400 persons ratio, the Federal Government cannot realistically provide security from the centre.  He has, therefore, called for the creation of state…

  • Why 6,000 A’ Ibom JAMB applicants may be denied varsity admission

    — 8th February 2018

    Joe Effiong, Uyo The refusal by the former House Reppresentatives members to pay N1.5 million bribe to an official of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in Akwa Ibom State may deprive over 6,000 applicants from taking the examination UMTE, this year. The former federal legislature, Mr. Dan Akpan, also runs a JAMB registration centre,…

  • Assault on female lawyer: NBA gives IGP 14 day to transfer DPO

    — 8th February 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha The case of alleged assault and detention of an Onitsha-based female lawyer, Chiamaka Nwangwu, by Jane Mbanefo, the Divisional Police Officer, 3-3 Police Station of Nkwele Ezunaka,   has taken another dimension as the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, on Thursday, gave a 14-day ultimatum to the Inspector General of Police to transfer Mbanefo…

  • Corrupt civil servant with 86 luxury cars, four houses indicted

    — 8th February 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Federal Government through the Chief Okoi Obono-Obla-led Special Presidential Investigation Panel on the Recovery of Public Property has arraigned a Director of Finance and Account in the Federal Ministry of Works, Power and Housing, Ibrahim Tumsah alongside his brother Tijani on a two-count charge of failure to declare their assets to…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share