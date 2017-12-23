The Sun News
Latest
23rd December 2017 - 10,000 Cameroonian refugees flood Benue communities
23rd December 2017 - LASEMA cautions residents, motorists on change of weather patterns
23rd December 2017 - Nigeria’s economy still vulnerable despite exiting recession – IMF
23rd December 2017 - Ahead of Christmas, Police ramp up security nationwide
23rd December 2017 - Fayose signs N98.6b budget into law
23rd December 2017 - Fuel scarcity: Fayose condemns FG, calls for Buhari’s resignation
23rd December 2017 - Christmas/New Year celebrations: IGP orders water tight security in churches, parks, others
23rd December 2017 - Phasing out petrol vehicles
23rd December 2017 - Awaiting the names of recipients for national honours
23rd December 2017 - Recovering debts through mediation
Home / Cover / National / 10,000 Cameroonian refugees flood Benue communities

10,000 Cameroonian refugees flood Benue communities

— 23rd December 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

About 10,000 Cameroonians, who fled from violent crisis in that country, are currently taking refuge in some communities in Kwande Local Government area of Benue State.
Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Emmanuel Shior, who disclosed this to newsmen in his office, on Saturday, lamented that the influx of the displaced persons was already taking a toll on the state.
He said as soon as report of the influx of the refugees came into the ears of Governor Samuel Ortom about two weeks ago, he immediately set machinery in motion to ensure that they were well taken care of.


“About two weeks back, I was contacted by the governor while I was in Abuja. The Governor said he had been trying to reach the Director General of NEMA on phone to no avail. Incidentally, I was waiting to see him then. So, I told the governor that I would deliver his message and I did.
While describing the Cameroonian crisis as a human catastrophe, Shior said the state government through SEMA had already visited the area, placed the refugees in two camps in Anande and Abande communities in Kwande Local Government Area as well as moved two truck loads of relief materials to support the refugees.
“It’s a human catastrophe in which we are witnessing influx of cameronians into Kwande villages. We have taken two trailer loads of relief materials to the people who has been put in two camps. The situation there is not really good because there are no access road to the place. They are in the interior areas of Kwande.


The SEMA boss said the state government was initially planning to relocate the refugees to a better location where it would be easy to visit them but was advised against taking such step especially as the state was just coming out of the menace of the perennial herdsmen invasion.
Shior also revealed that 500 persons were displaced after 72 houses were burnt down in Agirigi community of Katsina-Ala Local government area following last week’s killing of a soldier in the area.
The SEMA ES said he was told that the soldier who was traveling from Lagos to Takum in Taraba State in a jeep had stopped by to take fuel after which he continued his journey.
While noting that the soldier who was said to have hailed from Takum was probably going to deliver the jeep to its owner when he ran into some armed bandits were said to have shot at him in his car and he died.
He disclosed that already, the state had notified humanitarian organizations including, UNHCR, UNICEF, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) as well as other donor agencies to come to the aid of the state in bring succor to the refugees.

 

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

10,000 Cameroonian refugees flood Benue communities

— 23rd December 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi About 10,000 Cameroonians, who fled from violent crisis in that country, are currently taking refuge in some communities in Kwande Local Government area of Benue State. Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Emmanuel Shior, who disclosed this to newsmen in his office, on Saturday, lamented that the influx…

  • LASEMA cautions residents, motorists on change of weather patterns

    — 23rd December 2017

    The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has advised Lagos residents to be cautious in all their dealings to avoid emergencies or disasters due to the change in weather patterns. General Manager of LASEMA, Mr. Tiamiyu Adesina, gave the advice in a statement signed by Mr Kehinde Adebayo, the Head of LASEMA Public Affairs Unit….

  • Nigeria’s economy still vulnerable despite exiting recession – IMF

    — 23rd December 2017

    The IMF on Friday said that in spite of Nigeria exiting the recession, the economy of the country is still vulnerable. The IMF in a statement by Raphael Ranspach, its Media and Press Officer, welcomed the Federal Government’s actions to improve the power sector and business environment under the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (EGRP)….

  • Ahead of Christmas, Police ramp up security nationwide

    — 23rd December 2017

    The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris has ordered a comprehensive operational strategy to beef-up security nationwide during the Christmas and New Year. A statement by the Force spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood in Abuja on Friday, said Idris directed all Commissioners of Police and Assistant Inspectors General of Police to ensure adequate security of lives…

  • Fayose signs N98.6b budget into law

    — 23rd December 2017

    Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State, on Friday, signed the N98.6 billion budget for 2018 into law. The state House of Assembly had on December 19 passed the budget as presented by the governor. Signing the budget at the Government House in Ado-Ekiti, the governor commended the assembly for ensuring its early passage. “This is…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share