10,000 benefits from free eye treatment in Zamfara

Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau.

The Zamfara State Government, in collaboration with the state’s Ministry for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs is sponsoring free medical treatment for 10,000 indigent citizens of the state in its qualitative medical services.

Speaking in Gusau, on Sunday, at the State Eye Care Center, King Fahd Ibn AbdulAzeez Women and Children Hospital, Gusau, while inspecting the post operations exercise of the programme the state, Commissioner for Locall Government and Chieftancy Affairs, Alhaji Bello Dankande Gamji, said 700 people with eye ailments from each of the 14 local government areas of the state would benefit from the programme which is aimed at proviiding succours for the less previledge in the state.

Dankande said 100 people from each local government with serious eye problems will get surgical eye operation in addition to eye glasses and medications will the the 600 with minor eye problems will be treated and provided with eye glasses and meications.

“We are witnessing the post operation exercise of 2,800 patients from Gusau, Bungudu, Maru and Tsafe, we are going to flagged off similar exercise next friday for beneficiaries from Zamfara East Senatorial district comprising, Birnin-Magaji, Kaura-Namoda, Shinkafi and Zurmi LGAs.”, he said.

In his remark, the Project Director, Visions Saver Eye Care Limited, Dr Kamal Umar commended the state government for engaging them to carry out the exercise.

“We have so far finished with 2,800 patients from Zamfara Centra comprising Gusau, Tsafe, Bungudu and Maru local government areas. We are going to continue with the other senatorial zone begining from next Friday.

He thanked support and cooperation given to the programme by the state ministry of health, traditional rulers and beneficiaries.

Umar urged the beneficiaries to comply with all rules and regulations given to them during the programme.

Earlier, the Officer in charge of Zamfara state Eye Care Center, Gusau, Dr Bello Mafara described the programme as a timely and welcome development.

“We are recording progress, people particularly the less priveldge never had this kind of opportunity to get free eye treatment or various eye related diseases in the pas, ” he said.

Mafara added that apart from eye surgery and treatment this programme would also assist in creating awareness to members of the general public on eye care and maintainance.

Malam Muhammad Gada and Hajiya Halima Gusau who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries thanked the state government for the gesture.