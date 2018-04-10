The Sun News
1,000 unclaimed driver’s licenses in Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara – FRSC

— 10th April 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has frowned at what it called the non-challant the altitude of some motorists toward the collection of drivers’ license they have applied for.

FRSC zonal commandant in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, ACM Abayomi Omiyale, stated this, in Sokoto.

Speaking during an advocacy visit by leadership of the Correspondent Chapel, led by its chairperson, Hajia Rakiya Abubakar Mohammed, the FRSC zonal boss said there are more than 1,000 unclaimed drivers licenses within the zone.

He said all efforts made by the zone in reaching out to the respective applicants for possible collection after it was successful processed were proved abortive.

Said he, “Presently, we have over 1,000 unclaimed driver licenses across our licence offices within the zone. Most of the applicants are commercial drivers.

“The applicants are not coming forward to collect their licences and we can not locate them through house addresses because of the metropolitan terrain of these states.” Omiyale explained.

The zonal commandant also disvlosed that the zone had impounded about 700 vehicles within the first quarter of the year.

He also said no fewer than 44 persons have died in 76 road crashes that occurred within the three states during the period under reviewed.

His words, “Your coming here is timely because we need you to reach out to the public with our sensitisation activities.

“We also want you to be monitoring our men and report any act of wrongdoing by them. We have sensitised all the sector commands in this zone and we have mobilised all our staff and special marshals as well as engaging other security agencies to ensure that traffic laws and orders were obey.”

Earlier, Hajia Mohammed had said they embarked on advocacy visit to variius heads of security and vital organisation in Sokoto to foster cordial relationship with working journalists in the state.

