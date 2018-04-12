The Sun News
PDP, APC, APGA lose 1,000 members to NNPP in Nasarawa

— 12th April 2018

Linus Oota, Lafia

No fewer than 1,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), in Nasarawa State, on Thursday, jumped ship to the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

The defectors were received by the Deputy National Chairman, north central of the NNPP, Sir Mike Usman, during the party’s state congress in the state to elect new members of the state’s working committee of the party in preparation for the 2019 general elections.

Alhaji Haruna Gambo of the PDP, Yuhana Abdul of APC and Thomas Garba of APGA, who led the defectors of their various political parties into the NNPP, said they were fed up with their former political parties.

The defectors decried the alleged failure of the PDP and APC administration that had governed the to deliver the expected dividends of democracy to the people.

Accordingly, the decampees assured that with their presence in the NNPP, the party would come alive in the state and vowed to ensure the sack of APC-led government in Nasarawa State come 2019.

Speaking during the occasion, Usman said, “NNPP is a party to belong to, where our political aspirations can be achieved, so endeavour to frequently attend political meetings in your wards, our doors are still open for other interested members of the PDP, APC to join us,” he said.

He assured the defectors that they would be fully carried along in the affairs of the party and urged them to shun any negative tendencies that may jeopardise the affairs of the party in the state and harp on the need for all NNPP members to close ranks and work together to take over the state in 2019.

