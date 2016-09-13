The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
13th September 2016 - Group demands Patience Jonathan explain source of wealth
13th September 2016 - 1000 MASSOB marchers searched, stopped from entering town
13th September 2016 - Recession Woes: “Start farming”, Farmer rep advises Igbo youth
13th September 2016 - Arik air halts operation over insurance
13th September 2016 - Too much dependence on oil cause of recession, says Minister
13th September 2016 - MASSOB holds 17 anniversary amidst tight security in Ebonyi
13th September 2016 - Tech: Onu: Agriculture must be science, technology-driven
13th September 2016 - Dealing with A FACE-OFF
13th September 2016 - How 2016 Mike Okonkwo Annual Essay competition turned an all-female students affair
13th September 2016 - UNICAL boils over suspension of bursar, SUG President
Home / Cover / National / 1000 MASSOB marchers searched, stopped from entering town
1216biafraprotests-640x330

1000 MASSOB marchers searched, stopped from entering town

— 13th September 2016

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

dame_patience_jonathan

Group demands Patience Jonathan explain source of wealth

— 13th September 2016

An activist group, Coalition Against Corrupt Leaders (CACOL) is demanding that wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience, must explain funds used to build a N10 billion hotel in Bayelsa State. Patience, according to The Financial Times, a United Kingdom newspaper, allegedly inaugurated the hotel, known as Aridolf Resort Wellness and Spa, in Yenagoa, capital of Bayelsa…

  • 1216biafraprotests-640x330

    1000 MASSOB marchers searched, stopped from entering town

    — 13th September 2016

    No fewer than a thousand members of separatist group Movement of Actualization Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) were detained on Tuesday by security authorities in Nsukka. The members – wearing Biafra uniforms and caps emblazoned with the Biafra flag – were marching towards Nsukka town to celebrate 17 years of the movement, when they were intercepted at Ede-Oballa,…

  • Nigerian-Farmers

    Recession Woes: “Start farming”, Farmer rep advises Igbo youth

    — 13th September 2016

    (By George Onyejiuwa – OWERRI) Igbo Youths have been advised to embrace farming to survive the current economic recession that has brought in its wake increased unemployment, poverty and hardship. Chairman of the Imo State capacity building committee of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Mr. Chijioke Uchegbu, who gave the advise yesterday in Owerri, the Imo…

  • arik airbus a330(lady of grace)_4

    Arik air halts operation over insurance

    — 13th September 2016

    (By Louis Mbah – LAGOS) Hundreds of passengers booked on Arik Air flights could not fly yesterday as the airline was forced to suspend it’s operations following the inability of the airline to renew insurance policies for most aircraft with its underwriters. The insurance and reinsurance of an aircraft on commercial, charter or cargo operations…

  • PIC.7.-LAUNCH-OF-NATIONAL-RE-ORIENTATION-CAMPAIGN-CHANGE-BEGINS-WITH-ME-IN-ABUJA

    Too much dependence on oil cause of recession, says Minister

    — 13th September 2016

    Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Tuesday said Nigeria’s over-dependence on oil is to blame for the recession the nation’s economy is passing through. Mr. Mohammed made the assertion at a news briefing at his residence in Oro, Irepodun Local Government Area in Kwara State. He said the prevailing economic situation was not about…

  • MASSOB-logo

    MASSOB holds 17 anniversary amidst tight security in Ebonyi

    — 13th September 2016

    From Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki Thousands of members of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, (MASSOB) and Biafra Independent Movement (BIM), have held rallies in major cities of Ebonyi state as they marked 17th anniversary of renewed Biafran agitation. The MASSOB members who marched round Nkaliki in Abakaliki local government area…

  • Pa Adedapo Adeniran

    We can’t run away from restructuring –Pa Adeniran

    — 13th September 2016

    …Says North power-drunk By Jet Stanley Madu The man who won freedom for indigenous lawyers, Adedapo Adeniran, has condemned the continued detention of the leader of the Independent People Of Biafra (IPOB) and Director, Radio Biafra, Mr. Nnanna Kalu, whom he said, is fighting for a just cause. Over time, Adeniran, who also was legal…

  • FCT-Minister-commends-INEC

    Edo Guber Watch: APGA canvasses further shift of poll

    — 13th September 2016

    From Tony Osauzo, Benin Despite the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s ) shift of the Edo State governorship election from September 10 to 28, there are still calls for further postponement. INEC had cited securityconcerns expressed by the police and the Department of State Security (DSS), as the reason for the shift. Yesterday, the governorship…

  • Audu-Ogbe

    2017 budget’ll focus on agro-industries –Ogbeh

    — 13th September 2016

    From Magnus Eze, Abuja Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has said that next year’s budget would focus on the development of agro-industries across the country. The Minister disclosed that the Federal Government would lay strong emphasis on the sector because it believes that only proper harnessing of the agriculture and solid…

  • emefiele-CBN

    Has banks’ demarketing come to stay?

    — 13th September 2016

    Stories by Omodele Adigun Just eight years after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) laid it to rest, demarketing in the banking space has refused to die. Its ghost, is on the prowl again, ready to spook the nation’s financial markets. Demarketing, as defined by Wikipedia, an online dictionary, is ‘unselling’ or ‘marketing in reverse’,…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351