1,000 benefit from free healthcare services in Kwara

— 2nd January 2018

No fewer than 1,000 people have benefited from free healthcare services, including eye examination and care and other different eye ailments in Omu-Aran, Kwara State.

The two-day free healthcare services, being the fifth in the series since its inception in 2013, was organised by an NGO, Aro Bamgbose Empowerment Foundation.

Its Coordinator, Dr. Musa Bello, said that it was a programme set up to coincide with the Sallah, Christmas and New Year periods in order to cover large number of beneficiaries.

Bello said that the programme also attracted residents from the three wards of Omu-Aran and other neighbouring communities of Ajase, Oko, Oke-Onigbin, Oro, Ipetu, Aran-Orin, among others.

According to him, apart from free diagnosis, treatment and drugs, beneficiaries were also offered basic tips and rudiments on fire safety and prevention.

He said that the beneficiaries also received detailed counselling on A to Z of Lassa Fever and similar diseases in order to guide against unwarranted infections.

Bello said that most of the beneficiaries received free medical test, treatment and drugs for diseases like malaria, typhoid fever, hypertension, arthritis and diabetes, among others.

He said that the programme was basically targeted at bringing healthcare delivery closer to people in the rural communities, especially the less privileged.

“The free healthcare services are designed to complement the government’s efforts geared toward improving the health status of people, especially in the rural areas.

Bello said that the foundation was in the process of making a comprehensive documentation and analysis of its medical findings over the years as a reference point for improving healthcare delivery.

“It is our hope that this documentary will, in no small measures, assist the governments and other relevant health institutions to strategise and plan ahead.

“We were able to discover that malaria, arthritis and hypertension are more prevalence among the people.

“Many of the beneficiaries, especially those from remote villages and communities, are ignorant of their health conditions.

“This is why the foundation organised this programme as part of its support to ensure unhindered access to improved healthcare delivery to people at the grassroots,” he said.

In his remarks, Chief Adekunle Oyinloye, the foundation chairman, told NAN that the programme was his way of contributing to the development of the society.

Oyinloye, who is also the Managing Director, Infrastructure Bank, Abuja, urged Nigerians to always avail themselves of the benefit of free healthcare services being provided nationwide.

“I got to know that many people, as a result of financial challenge, have turned away from the hospitals in seeking medical assistance.

“Many of them have become bed-ridden and lost hope, even over an ailment that could not cost more than N1, 000 to treat and manage.

“So, it is our hope that if we can assist to bear their medical needs to some extent, they can then channel their resources to other things as education and welfare of their wards,” he added. (NAN)

