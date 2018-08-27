– The Sun News
Latest
27th August 2018 - 1,000 Bauchi students stranded overseas – NAPS President
27th August 2018 - FG releases list of 69 ongoing projects in S’ East
27th August 2018 - NAHCON hails President Buhari over 2018 Hajj success
27th August 2018 - Delta APC crisis: Ijaw party members confirm Emerhor leader
27th August 2018 - 2019: INEC to re-design polling units to curb vote buying
27th August 2018 - Wolves will be match for anyone, says Kompany
27th August 2018 - Human rights abuses: CDHR expresses optimism over Criminal Justice Act
27th August 2018 - N22.7tr debt leaves Nigeria’s economy on life support – Obi
27th August 2018 - Vietnam says John McCain helped ‘heal the wounds of war’
27th August 2018 - British PM, Theresa May to visit Nigeria this week
Home / National / 1,000 Bauchi students stranded overseas – NAPS President
BAUCHI STUDENTS

1,000 Bauchi students stranded overseas – NAPS President

— 27th August 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi

President of National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS),‎ Prince Mohammed Sani Hassan, has raised the alarm that about 1,000 Bauchi State students currently studying abroad are stranded.

Hassan explained that their plight is due to inability of the State Government to pay their scholarship.

He made the disclosure on Sunday, while addressing newsmen at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat, in Bauchi.

He maintained that of the 36 states of the Federation, only 10 are up to date in payment of scholarship.

Said he, “For the past three years Bauchi State Government has been unable to pay scholarship for  students of the state studying in Nigeria or abroad, as a result ‎100 of them students have returned home from abroad without completing their studies, while some of them are roaming around the streets without transport fare to return home,” he said.

He said most of the affected student are those schooling in Egypt, Cyprus, Russia, Vietnam and England, adding that the state government has failed its students woefully in terms of payment of scholarship.

READ ALSO: FG releases list of 69 ongoing projects in S’ East

‎He explained that, “Bauchi State Government has started sales of scratch cards for scholarship but let me tell you out of 30,000 students of Bauchi state.

“No fewer  than 10,000 bought the scratch card. Because we have lost confidence in him.  We think government is just playing politics with us.

“After three years without scholarship now that the election is approaching he wants to lure students with scholarship to vote him in the coming generation election. Government should stop playing politics with students welfare and our studies”.

‎He explained that the scholarship is not much but the students need it in time so that it will tarry with their plans and program of activities in school.

He also called on all state governors to fear God and pay student their scholarship ‎at as when due.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BAUCHI STUDENTS

1,000 Bauchi students stranded overseas – NAPS President

— 27th August 2018

Paul Orude, Bauchi President of National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS),‎ Prince Mohammed Sani Hassan, has raised the alarm that about 1,000 Bauchi State students currently studying abroad are stranded. Hassan explained that their plight is due to inability of the State Government to pay their scholarship. He made the disclosure on Sunday, while addressing…

  • PROJECTS

    FG releases list of 69 ongoing projects in S’ East

    — 27th August 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Federal Government has released the list of 69 ongoing road and bridge projects in the South East part of the country. The development is sequel to a promise made by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in response to criticism by the South East Governors’ Forum over Federal…

  • BUHARI

    NAHCON hails President Buhari over 2018 Hajj success

    — 27th August 2018

    NAN Abdullahi Muktar, Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for relentlessly assisting the commission to accomplish its task. Muktar made the commendation during a post Arafat meeting with stakeholders on Monday in Makkah, Saudia Arabia. READ ALSO Delta APC crisis: Ijaw party members confirm Emerhor leader He said the commendation became…

  • DELTA APC

    Delta APC crisis: Ijaw party members confirm Emerhor leader

    — 27th August 2018

    Ben Dunno, Warri The leadership crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Delta State, took a new twist, at the weekend, as party members of Ijaw extraction in the state unanimously recognised Olorogun Otega Emerhor as the authentic leader of the party in the state. They also confirmed an illustrious son of Ijaw land…

  • LECKY

    2019: INEC to re-design polling units to curb vote buying

    — 27th August 2018

    NAN Mr Mustapha Lecky, the South South Commissioner, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says the commission would redesign the structures of all polling units to curb vote buying during the 2019 general election. Lecky disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at Auchi, in Etsako West Local Government Area of…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share