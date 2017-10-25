The Sun News
25th October 2017 - 100 youths acquire film-making skills
25th October 2017 - Labour to Buhari: Reshuffle your kitchen cabinet now
25th October 2017 - NYSC remains our united force – el-Rufai
25th October 2017 - BOMBSHELL: George H.W. Bush accused of groping actress
25th October 2017 - Group advocates attitudinal change towards albinos
25th October 2017 - Kaduna govt. generated N17b in 9 months
25th October 2017 - FEC shifted to Thursday
25th October 2017 - BREAKING: Justice Bashir Sukola is dead
25th October 2017 - 56 countries, 9 states indicate interest in FESTAC”[email protected] – CBAAC DG
25th October 2017 - 2019: Gombe PDP group cautions against breaching INEC guidelines
100 youths acquire film-making skills

100 youths acquire film-making skills

— 25th October 2017

From: Bianca Iboma and Favour Gurah

In a bid to develop talents in the film production, the Graig-Philips College of Technology, a multi-media film institute, has trained 100 youths to become independent film entrepreneurs.

The students, who premiered 10 short films at Cuba Libre Centre, Victoria Island, Lago,s recently shared their experience with the creative industry.

With flash fiction becoming the trend in the entertainment industry, they are ready to hit the industry with stunning films.

About 10 flash movies were showcased at the event and the most striking of all the short film, that equally met the institute rating standard was “The Tray” produced by 19-yr old teenager, Mercy. The story revolves the ice of the less privilege in the society and the many obstacles faced in their quest of achieving greatness.

Other short films premiered by the students included: Unlawful Hands, Snapped, Blurred Lines, Premonition, Triangle, The Loop, Listen, Another Dark Night and One Dark Night.

Proprietor of the school, Longe Bankole-Phillips, said most Nigerian graduate were not employable due to their inability to flaunt creativity. The school had been able to offer the opportunity for youths who avail themselves to be part of it.

Philip said the 10 short films premiered by this students was meant to test their creative works and a requirement for the award of their certificate in film production.

He said that the entertainment industry is appreciating and a lot of esteemed graduate are jobless what the technology based institute is doing is to train 100 students tuition free in two phase. The first phase just ended and the second phase of another tuition free training would begin in October. ” We are doing this to contribute our quota to development especially with the view to diversify the nation’s economy.

” Nigerian graduates needs more than their certificate to be employable. I decided to invest in such a huge project because the entertainment industry would create a lot of job for the Nigerian graduate”, he said.

“If you take statistic of how many youths that are jobless, you would be shock. The Nigerian youths are the future we need to invest in them and bring out the latent talent in this young adults, that is the only legacy we can leave for them” he explained.

Bankole-Phillips said apart from the training the students would be given start up funds, their work would be founded so they can become employers of labour.

He added that a lot of skilled can be acquired from the institution including animation, script writing, directing, cinematographer among other skills developed it depends on the students choice.

“This is the first time we are doing this, because we are pushing them out to the industry to create jobs and would not look for employment. They are thoroughly equipped and can do better in the industry” he stated.

” Within a month, the students were able to put together 15 short films that were researched-based; the storyline were drawn to address core issues in the society. The quality of the film is very high because of the equipment used in the production.

The movies were done within 5 to 7 minutes and the content was all crafted to accommodate the five elements you have in a quality film that comprises educative, entertaining, revenue generation, and historical.

