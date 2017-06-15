The Sun News
Home / National / 100 WAEC candidates in Nasarawa fail to write exam over principals’ fees theft

100 WAEC candidates in Nasarawa fail to write exam over principals’ fees theft

— 15th June 2017

From: Linus Oota, Lafia

The Commandant, Nasarawa State  command of the Nigerian Securities and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Alhaji Lawan Bashir, has explained that more than 100 students of various secondary schools the state were barred from writing the ongoing National Examination Council (NECO) due to the embezzlement of their registration fees by their various principals.

He said the intervention of men of the NSCDC led to the recovery of over N400, 000 of the money. He also said that the affected principals were arrested, since the parents of the students were not interested in having any case with them but insisted on getting back their money.

Bashir, who spoke to some newsmen, on Thursday, in his office in Lafia, listed the names of the schools as Shekkina International School in Agyaragu area of Obi LGA, GSS Awogoshen in Akwanga LGA, GSS Wakama in Nasarawa Eggon LGA, adding that exam materials were also snatched by hoodlums during the examinations.

 He also explained that his command has deployed over 300 men across the state to ensure that the threats issued by some Arewa youths for Igbo to quit the region does not have any backlash in the state, adding that the command was in touch with the various tribal associations in the state to ensure the security of all in the state.

The NSCDC boss also explained that the political discourse in the state was tailored towards unity and warned the youths not to take the threats as advantage to cause trouble in the state, noting that the command was monitoring all the activities in the state to ensure law and order was maintained.

  On the incessant vandalism of streets lights and transformers in the state, the commandant explained that the command was on top of the situation as a number of youths have been arrested and would soon be charge to court.
