100 UNIBEN students bag First Class

From: Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin-City

Vice Chancellor, University of Benin, Edo State, Prof. Faradey Orumwense, on Tuesday, said that 100 graduating students of the institution graduated with First Class Degree.

Prof. Orumwense who made the disclosure in Benin-City during a press conference as part of activities marking the 47th convocation ceremony of the institution, said a total of 9,993 graduated from the institution in the 2015/2016 academic session.

He said “out of this numbers, 100 students graduate with First Class, 1,843 Second Upper, 4,607 Second Class Lower while 1351 bag Third Class among others”.

According to him, Prof. Grace Alele-Williams, Dr. George Osemwengie Agbonlahor would be honoured for outstanding contribution to the growth of Education and Leadership, respectively, while Prof. Lious Ikechukwu Ojogwu of the Department of Medicine would be conferred with Professor Emeritus status.

He noted that the institution is committed to academic excellence, adding that it has made history by being the first the first African University to advance to the final stage of Petrobowl Championship in United State of America.

Prof. Orumwense said his administration has achieved much in the area of infrastructural development which he said was made possible by TETFUND, National University Commission among others.