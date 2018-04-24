100 scrabble players converge on Edo for NSPC Season 5 Championships

NAN

No fewer than 100 players from across the country will converge on Edo State for the Nigeria Scrabble Players Championships (NSPC) Season 5 Championships sponsored by Nigeria Scrabble Friends.

The competition, which will hold from April 27 to April 28 at Vichi Gates Hotel and Suites in Benin-City, is being co-sponsored by the Edo State Scrabble Association.

The National Scrabble Senior team Coach, Anthony Ikolo said, on Tuesday, in Abuja, that the championships would come in three categories — Masters, Intermediate and Opens.

He said that prize pool would be a minimum of N1 million and that registration for the competition was Masters N6,000, Intermediate N5,000 and N4,000 for the Open category.

He added that registration would end on Thursday. (NAN)