The Sun News
Latest
22nd September 2017 - 100 migrants missing 2 days after boat sank off Libya
22nd September 2017 - Confab counsels journalists on post-retirement investment initiatives
22nd September 2017 - Ekiti 2018: We’ll re-define governance, ensure enhanced workers’ welfare – Bejide
22nd September 2017 - IPOB: Ohanaeze leader, Nwodo preaches unity in Gombe
22nd September 2017 - IGP seeks Buhari’s approval to recruit 155,000 in 5 years
22nd September 2017 - IPOB crisis: S’ East govs’ to blame for not acting fast – APC chieftain
22nd September 2017 - WAEC/NECO: Borno students lament withholding of results
22nd September 2017 - 313 police recruit Constables complete training in Benue
22nd September 2017 - Ambode swears-in Opeyemi Oke as Lagos Ag. CJ Monday
22nd September 2017 - BOA, NIPOST sign MoU on agric development
Home / National / 100 migrants missing 2 days after boat sank off Libya

100 migrants missing 2 days after boat sank off Libya

— 22nd September 2017

The UN Migration Agency on Friday said 100 migrants were still missing, two days after their ship sunk off the Libyan coast.

“Forty others who were aboard were rescued and seven others are known to have lost their lives,’’ the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) added in a tweet.

The ship sank Wednesday off the eastern port of Zuwarah – a well-known migrant smuggling hub – after setting out on Sept. 15.

“Survivors said 130 people had been on board when the boat left the Libyan coastal town of Sabratha, Ayoub Qasim,’’ the spokesman for the Libyan navy forces, said.

Qasim told newsmen that the incident resulted from a malfunction in the boat’s engine after it ran out of fuel.

Libya has descended into chaos since the 2011 revolt that toppled long-time dictator Moamer Gaddafi.

The North African has since emerged as the gateway to Europe for people fleeing war, persecution and poverty.

Hundreds of thousands have made the dangerous journey across Africa and the Mediterranean towards Italy.

Migration flows from Libya to Italy have sharply decreased since July following deals Rome struck with the Libyan coastguard and allegedly, local militias.

Italian Interior Ministry data shows in the year to date, there has been a 21 per cent decrease in migrant landings to Italy, to just over 103,000, compared to the same period of 2016.

However, numbers surged recently, for reasons yet unclear.

According to the IOM, over 2,200 people arrived from Sept. 11 to 17, almost five times more than in the previous week. (dpa/NAN)

Post Views: 5
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

100 migrants missing 2 days after boat sank off Libya

— 22nd September 2017

The UN Migration Agency on Friday said 100 migrants were still missing, two days after their ship sunk off the Libyan coast. “Forty others who were aboard were rescued and seven others are known to have lost their lives,’’ the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) added in a tweet. The ship sank Wednesday off the…

  • Confab counsels journalists on post-retirement investment initiatives

    — 22nd September 2017

    Some delegates at the ongoing 13th All Nigeria Editors’ Conference in Port Harcourt on Friday urged journalists to put in place viable post-retirement investment initiatives. The participants spoke while discussing a paper, “The Editor as a Businessman,’’ presented by Mr Chooks Oko, Editor-in-Chief of Citizens Trumpet Newspaper. Mr Gbenga Aruleba, Head of Current Affairs at…

  • Ekiti 2018: We’ll re-define governance, ensure enhanced workers’ welfare – Bejide

    — 22nd September 2017

    From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti A former Nigerian High Commissioner to Canada and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Amb. Dare Bejide, has said his ambition to govern the state is driven by his passion for good governance which the state is desirous of. Bejide, who spoke in a statement by the Director…

  • IPOB: Ohanaeze leader, Nwodo preaches unity in Gombe

    — 22nd September 2017

      From Ali Abare, Gombe The national leader of the Ohaeneze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo cultural body, Chief John Nnia Nwodo has called on Nigerians to strive to live in peace with one another irrespective of differences in ethnicity, religion or region. Chief Nwodo made the call on Friday when he led Igbo leaders from…

  • IGP seeks Buhari’s approval to recruit 155,000 in 5 years

    — 22nd September 2017

    ….Vows to punish corrupt officers From Sola Ojo, Kaduna In an attempt to meet up with United Nations’ recommended policing ratio of 1:400, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) on Friday sought President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval to recruit additional 155,000 policemen and women within the next five years. If the approval is given, 31,000 police officers…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share