Bunmi Ogunyale

About 100 professional and amateur golfers will battle for honours in this year’s edition of the Nigerian Heart Foundation Charity Golf tournament.

The tourney, according to the organizers, is slated for Saturday, September 1 at the Port Harcourt golf course in River State.

The Executive Director, Nigeria Heart Foundation , Dr. Kingsley Akinroye said the tourney is organized to encourage participants lifestyle, adding that it will be beneficial to the development of healthy hearts and also prevent cardiovascular disease.

In his words; “ Nigeria Heart Foundation in it bid to reduce and prevent heart related diseases plans to raise the sum of N100million from the tournament.

“We expect about one hundred professional and amateur golfers to participate in the tournament.”

Speaking on behalf of the sponsors, deputy director/head public relations, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Mr Isichei Osamgbi said the agency is delighted to partner with the foundation in its drive towards raising awareness on heart related diseases.

“NIMASA has a mandate to achieve and sustain safe, secure shipping, clear oceans and enhanced maritime capacity in line with global best practices towards Nigeria’s economic development,” he assured.

The Port Harcourt golf course captain, Chris Allagoa and other top golfers were at the event.