10 years on, Xmas starts early for babies

— 10th November 2017

 

A mother and investor, Omolara Shaibu has announced plans for Nigerian babies to have a bumper Christmas through her business this year.

She said the package to give children in Nigeria a befitting Christmas is part of the plans of her outfit, One Stop Baby Shop, to celebrate its 10 years of doing business centered on children care and wellbeing

She announced that the season’s package for babies is to reward and celebrate them for being part of their business over the years

The baby accessories company CEO of said: “Customers tell us they love getting good and lower shopping bargain so they can save on their Christmas shopping. That is why Santa is coming early for all mothers and their babies this Christmas as we offer them 45 days of massive discounts on all items beginning next week till the end of the year.

It’s going to be Christmas like never before for all mothers and their babies as all the items in our showrooms would be part of the discount offer and the promo would feature prominently on social media platforms.

With over eight branch network and good delivery service nationwide, the outfit that started small and a good example of entrepreneurship targets to be the largest baby’s items shop in Nigeria with impressive expansion already.

Speaking on the journey and achievements through its 10 years in the business, the Director of Corporate Communications, Kamaldeen Kassim said, “with over 10,000 baby products from over 1000 world brands, the company has what it takes to be a prime mover in the sector it does business.

This is why we attend yearly expos to stay up-to-date with the latest in the baby industry but regardless of the achievements and milestones we have reached in our ten years.”

 

Photo Source: gistmania.com through google images

 

Ikenna Emewu

