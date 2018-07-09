The Sun News
10 Things You Need to Know About Hailey Baldwin

10 Things You Need to Know About Hailey Baldwin

You may know Hailey Baldwin as the girlfriend (or fiancée, if the rumors are to be believed!) of singer Justin Bieber, but there’s for sure more to her than that. So here’s a list of facts to help you get to know her better:

She’s a model under IMG Models, the same modeling agency that represents Gisele Bündchen, Miranda Kerr, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid.

She has 12.7 million Instagram followers,Hailey was already Insta-famous before her modeling career ballooned into what it is today, and she’s still killing her IG game.

Hailey got a big break from a LOVE Magazine feature, according to IMG, Hailey’s appearance in an editorial shot by Solve Sundsbo launched her career. She also appeared in the magazine’s advent calendar series.

She comes from a family of actors, If her surname sounds familar, that’s because Hailey comes from a lineage of Hollywood celebrities. Her father is Born on the Fourth of July star Stephen Baldwin, who has three brothers—Alec, Daniel, and Billy—who are also actors.

She’s friends with Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, all being roughly the same age and working in the same industry, it’s undeniable that these three It girls are close. It’s often said that Bella and Hailey also look quite similar, and we definitely see the resemblance.

She made her runway debut with Topshop, before she started booking shows at Elie Saab, Off White, and Tommy Hilfiger, the Arizona native first walked on high street brand Topshop’s runway in 2014.

She has a makeup tutorial with Vogue,the model shared her contouring and highlighting secrets in the magazine’s Beauty Secrets series.

She’s 21 years old.She was born in the latter part of 1996, which means she’s already an achiever at 21.

Hailey is a talented ballerina, and has previously admitted that she hasn’t ruled out a career in dance.

She’s now reportedly Justin Bieber’s fiancée. Hailey first met Justin in 2009 at an awkward encounter backstage during one of his concerts. They became good friends and were seen together often from 2014 onwards, becoming the subjects of countless dating rumors. In 2016, they made their relationship Instagram official and went on and off until 2018. But now, according to several news outlets, the two are reported to be engaged.

 

 

