Home / World News / 10 Things to Know About Emmanuel Macron

10 Things to Know About Emmanuel Macron

— 4th July 2018

USnews

Emmanuel Macron was the youngest candidate during the 2017 presidential election in France and he was born on December 21, 1977.

Macron is married to Brigitte Macron, who is Emmanuel’s former high school teacher. Through marriage, he claims seven grandchildren through the three children Brigitte had in a former marriage.

Macron studied philosophy at Paris Nanterre University before completing his master’s of public affairs at the Sciences Po and graduating from École nationale d’administration. The latter two are among the most prestigious French schools.

In 2014, Macron became minister of economy, industry and digital data under President Francois Hollande. Earlier in his career, Macron was an investment banker and then the secretary-general at the Elysée Palace.

During the French presidential campaign, Macron has supported France remaining a part of the European Union, something his rival Marine Le Pen has opposed.

Before his victory in the presidential election, Macron had never held an elected office. He is not currently a member of any of France’s political parties, running in the presidential election as a centrist.

Macron has spoken about tolerance toward Muslim immigrants but has acknowledged the threat of extremists. In an April interview with RTL, he said, “The zero-risk option doesn’t exist,” speaking about avoiding terrorist attacks altogether.

Despite his lack of experience in elected office, Macron has been associated with the French establishment, and he was egged in a communist suburb last year, according to The New York Times.

Former United States President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support for Macron during the election.

During the presidential campaign, Macron was described as pro-business and a supporter of globalization. Despite his goals, criticism has followed the political newcomer; some have criticized his pragmatism as idealism and described the platform as nebulous.

 

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 4th July 2018 at 7:39 pm
    There’s nothing about Macron which is relevant to 21st century Africa under Southern Countries Union- SCU which comprises Asia, Africa, South America and parts of Europe in 21st century world international order. This is 21st century world international order. 20th century world international order is dead and gone forever. God Is With Us!!!

