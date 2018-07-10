The Sun News
Latest
10th July 2018 - 10 rice milling plants ready in 18 months, says FG
10th July 2018 - Soldiers kill 15 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno, recover arms
10th July 2018 - Shell moves to tackle food, water, energy challenges in Niger Delta
10th July 2018 - Oyo-Ita returns from study tour of Malaysia, Singapore,
10th July 2018 - Lagos begins global to drive investment drive
10th July 2018 - Oyo: Deaf, dumb protest illegal acquisition of site for varsity
10th July 2018 - 2019: Zik would’ve supported Buhari if…– VON DG
10th July 2018 - Ex-Anambra gov. Obi counsels students on road to greatness
10th July 2018 - Executive Order 6: Buhari deserves kudos, not knocks, says Uzodinma
10th July 2018 - Peace, stepping stone to rapid development – Ugwuanyi
Home / National / 10 rice milling plants ready in 18 months, says FG
RICE

10 rice milling plants ready in 18 months, says FG

— 10th July 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government, on Monday, said it would take 18 months for it to deliver on its 10 integrated large scale rice processing plants.

The government also maintained that it would continue to establish more rice milling plants for rice sufficiency, insisting that rice remains a stable food mostly consumed by Nigerians.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, stated this when he signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Messrs MV Agro Engineering Nigeria Limited and MV Agro Engineering PVT Limited to set up 10 rice milling plants in ten states estimated at over N10 billion.

Some of the states to benefit from this gesture are Anambra, Bayelsa, Benue, Bauchi and Kebbi States.

Others are Kaduna, Kogi, Niger, Ogun and Zamfara states.

The minister added that it was time for the country to totally stop the importation of almost everything ranging from vegetable oil, cassava, industrial starch, cyrups, adding that the country is endowed with raw materials.

He also called on the youths to meaningfully engage in agriculture rather that loaf around.

“The ministry has adopted a system which is to handwork industrialists into prosperity and that is why government buys machines and resell to investors who will manage and repay over a period,” he added.

Speaking earlier, Minister of State for Agriculture, Sen. Heinekan Lokpobiri, hailed Nigerian rice, stating that it remained one of the best.

Lokpobiri also assured Nigerians that the plants would be ready as scheduled.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

RICE

10 rice milling plants ready in 18 months, says FG

— 10th July 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government, on Monday, said it would take 18 months for it to deliver on its 10 integrated large scale rice processing plants. The government also maintained that it would continue to establish more rice milling plants for rice sufficiency, insisting that rice remains a stable food mostly consumed by Nigerians….

  • SOLDIERS

    Soldiers kill 15 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno, recover arms

    — 10th July 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja Soldiers on counter-insurgency operations in the North East have killed 15 members of the Boko Haram terrorists group in Borno State. The soldiers from 7 Brigade, Sector 3 of the Multinational Joint Task Force were said to have encountered the terrorists at Arege village while on security patrol of the area. Items…

  • SHELL

    Shell moves to tackle food, water, energy challenges in Niger Delta

    — 10th July 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has moved to tackle the problems of potable water, energy and food scarcity in the Niger Delta region and the nation, through engagement of secondary school students in science and innovation. Speaking, on Monday, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the General Manager, External Relations of…

  • MALAYSIA

    Oyo-Ita returns from study tour of Malaysia, Singapore,

    — 10th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, who led a delegation of Heads of Service in the states and federal and states permanent secretaries to Malaysia and Singapore, on a study tour, has reiterated her commitment to reposition to civil service. This was even as the Administrator…

  • LAGOS

    Lagos begins global to drive investment drive

    — 10th July 2018

    The Lagos State Government has launched a global campaign to play up huge investment opportunities which abound in the state, with the view to turning Lagos into the most desirable investment destination in the world. The State Government, at the media launch of the campaign tagged ‘Lagos To The World (L2W) held at Eko Hotels…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share