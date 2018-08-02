10 odd years on…

I did not even know that 10 miserable years had rolled by until the morning of Monday, July 30, 2018. I suddenly remembered it was on that dark July 29, 2008, that I had a date with fate.

Femi Adeoti

I cannot stop talking about it. Not even the ongoing madness and absurdities in this our strange land would deter me. The greedy and deceitful among us are proud to call it politics. But, opt out to label it nothing but idiocy. We can do away with that for now.

Ten odd years on, my left arm still carries the agony and pain of that gruesome incident. They have remained to fade away from my memory. They are the sad reminders of that fatal auto crash. That is the burden I am compelled to live with these past awful years.

I did not even know that 10 miserable years had rolled by until the morning of Monday, July 30, 2018. I suddenly remembered it was on that dark July 29, 2008, that I had a date with fate. It was the day I had my closest shave with death.

The accident at 12:15pm or thereabout at Sapade, just after the old toll gate, Ogere, Of course, on the ever busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. I can recollect vividly, it was a Tuesday. A day after we elected Mr. Gbenga Adefaye of the Vanguard as the president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), for his first term at the Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.