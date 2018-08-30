– The Sun News
10 Kwara APC excos resign

— 30th August 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

No fewer than 10 members of the Ishola Balogun-Fulani led executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, including the state Women leader, Ramat Oganija, and the state the Publicity Secretary of the party, Buhari Sulyman, have all resigned their appointments.

The Kwara Central Zonal chairman of APC, Alh. Jimoh Adesina, broke the news while speaking with newsmen in his office, in Ilorin, on Thursday.

Other APC officers that have resigned their appointments include Mohammed Halliru ( Asst. Welfare Secretary), Isiaka oniwa ( North senatorial chairman ) Jimoh Adesina ( Central Senatorial Chairman ), Katum mohammed ( Organising Secretary ), Ramat Ibrahim ( Financial Secretary ), Jinatu ibrahim (North Women Leader ), Atiku Abdurahman (North Senatorial Chairman ) and  Sunkanmi Ereoye (South Senatorial Youth Leader ).

In his letter of resignation, the former publicity secretary of APC in the state, Sulyman Buhari, said his resignation was occasioned by an alleged “indirect fuelling of crises in Kwara APC chapter by the national leadership of the party “.

He added that there was also lack of reward system in the party “we toiled to build from the scratch.”

All efforts to get the chairman of the party in the state, Hon. Ishola Balogun-Fulani for his comment on the development proved futile as the time of filing this report.

Though, the national leadership of APC had dissolved the Balogun-Fulani led executive of the party in the state, an Ilorin High Court had, however, nullified that decision and restrained the chairman of the caretaker committee put in place by the NWC, Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa, from parading himself as the party’s chairman.

