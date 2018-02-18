10 Kogi PDP lawmakers, others defect to APC

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Ten members of Kogi State House of Assembly, who were elected under the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and hundreds others, on Saturday, defected the ruling All progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

At a colourful ceremony held at the 25,000 seating capacity of the Confluence stadium, Lokoja, thousands of APC supporters thronged in from all the 21 local government areas of the state.

Speaker of the Assembly, Kolawole Mathew, who led other decampees, said they decided to join the ruling party because of the pragmatic leadership of the governor and his numerous achievements in office.

While receiving the decampees , the national chairman of the party, Chief John Oyegun described governor Yahaya Bello as” a young energetic individual that is full of ideas and a symbol of a new dawn in kogi state ”

Oyegun who said Governor Bello’s achievements within the last two years have dwarfed those of his predecessors in office urged him to continue to transform the state as he said it was certain that he will be re elected in 2019.

The Chairman who decried the criticism of the opposition party said inspite of their criticisms the party is waxing stronger adding that Buhari has succeeded immensely in fighting corruption and poverty and diversifying the economy from dependence on oil to agriculture.

In his speech Governor Bello urged president Muhammadu Buhari to declare his intention to seek for re election now, saying kogi people are solidly behind him.