The Sun News
Latest
18th February 2018 - 10,000 benefits from free eye treatment in Zamfara
18th February 2018 - 10 Kogi PDP lawmakers, others defect to APC
18th February 2018 - Osun mourns playwright Akinwumi Ishola
18th February 2018 - Ex convict nabbed for impersonating Ogun director of finance to swindle people
18th February 2018 - Nigeria recorded 2,478 road crashes in last 3 months of 2017 – NBS
18th February 2018 - Anambra community declares war against cultists
18th February 2018 - Government committed to safety of lives, property – Saraki
18th February 2018 - Nasarawa South lost over 50 people, 83 villages to herdsmen attacks in one month – TIDA
18th February 2018 - FG inaugurates joint committee on Work Safety
18th February 2018 - Illegal Refineries: Military deploys more amphibious swamp buggies
Home / National / 10 Kogi PDP lawmakers, others defect to APC

10 Kogi PDP lawmakers, others defect to APC

— 18th February 2018

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Ten members of Kogi State House of Assembly, who were elected under the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and hundreds others, on Saturday, defected the ruling All progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

At a colourful ceremony held at the 25,000 seating capacity of the Confluence stadium, Lokoja, thousands of APC supporters thronged in from all the 21 local government areas of the state.

Speaker of the Assembly, Kolawole Mathew, who led other decampees, said they decided to join the ruling party because of the pragmatic leadership of the governor and his numerous achievements in office.

While receiving the decampees , the national chairman of the party, Chief John Oyegun described governor Yahaya Bello as” a young energetic individual that is full of ideas and a symbol of a new dawn in kogi state ”
Oyegun who said Governor Bello’s achievements within the last two years have dwarfed those of his predecessors in office urged him to continue to transform the state as he said it was certain that he will be re elected in 2019.

The Chairman who decried the criticism of the opposition party said inspite of their criticisms the party is waxing stronger adding that Buhari has succeeded immensely in fighting corruption and poverty and diversifying the economy from dependence on oil to agriculture.

In his speech Governor Bello urged president Muhammadu Buhari to declare his intention to seek for re election now, saying kogi people are solidly behind him.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

10,000 benefits from free eye treatment in Zamfara

— 18th February 2018

Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau. The Zamfara State Government, in collaboration with the state’s Ministry for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs is sponsoring free medical treatment for 10,000 indigent citizens of the state in its qualitative medical services. Speaking in Gusau, on Sunday, at the State Eye Care Center, King Fahd Ibn AbdulAzeez Women and Children…

  • 10 Kogi PDP lawmakers, others defect to APC

    — 18th February 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Ten members of Kogi State House of Assembly, who were elected under the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and hundreds others, on Saturday, defected the ruling All progressives Congress (APC) in the state. At a colourful ceremony held at the 25,000 seating capacity of the Confluence stadium, Lokoja, thousands of APC…

  • Osun mourns playwright Akinwumi Ishola

    — 18th February 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Osun State Government has lamented the demise of a prominent Yoruba scholar, playwright and actor Professor Akinwumi Ishola, who died in Ibadan at the weekend. Commissioner for Information Mr. Adelani Baderinwa, in a statement yesterday, described the death of the National Merit Award winner and fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Letters as a setback to…

  • Ex convict nabbed for impersonating Ogun director of finance to swindle people

    — 18th February 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Police in Ogun State have nabbed an ex convict, one Surajudeen Adeleke Balogun, for allegedly impersonating and using the picture of a Director of Finance in the state civil service to perpetuate fraud on Facebook. The suspect, a fashion designer and indigene of Ijebu Ode, had reportedly opened a Facebook account as…

  • Nigeria recorded 2,478 road crashes in last 3 months of 2017 – NBS

    — 18th February 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that 2,478 road crashes occurred in the third quarter of 2017.  It reported that speed violations are the major cause of road crashes in the third quarter and it accounted for 44.51 percent of the total road crashes reported. The Bureau disclosed this in…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share