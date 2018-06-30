10 injured in another accident on Otedola Bridge

Responding, Governor Ambode thanked the Vice President for finding time to visit to condole with the people of the State in this moment of grief, saying that it was a testament to the fact that the Federal Government was deeply concerned about the safety of lives and property of residents in the State.

Osinbajo, who spoke shortly after a closed door meeting with the governor, noted that the Federal Government was deeply saddened by the incident, saying that President Muhammadu Buhari had delegated him to visit and commiserate with the people of Lagos on the unfortunate incident.

Meanwhile, Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Friday evening visited the Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode to convey the condolences of the Federal Government to the state government on the tragic tanker explosion on Thursday at the Otedola Bridge, which claimed lives and properties.

“We just want to say a big thank you to President Muhammadu Buhari and also a big thank you to Mr. Vice President for finding out time to quickly commiserate with us in Lagos and also with the press statement of Mr. President who is not able to be here personally but has sent the Vice President, because they feel so strongly that this kind of incident is not what should be occurring in this time in Lagos and they feel so concerned that beyond the incident, if there are other remedies that we need to do, we have already discussed on those issues that we need to quickly put in place to make sure that we do not have such reoccurrence,” he said.

Governor Ambode also assured the Vice President that the situation had been brought under control and normalcy had been restored within the axis where the incident occurred, saying that all hands are on deck to prevent such incidents in future.

The Governor equally thanked his counterpart in Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola who was also at the Lagos House to express his condolences, while commiserating with all the families who lost their loved ones as well as properties in the inferno.

Speaking earlier, Aregbesola commiserated with the government and people of Lagos State, particularly those who lost their loved ones and properties to the tragedy.