The Sun News
Latest
24th January 2018 - 10 hospitalised inhaling smoke from burnt dump site in Rivers
24th January 2018 - Kebbi Hisbah recovers 82 children, 21 abandoned babies
24th January 2018 - China-Nigeria trade hits $12.3 billion in 2017
24th January 2018 - Taraba Anti-Open Grazing law has come to stay – Gov. Ishaku
24th January 2018 - 2019: Ogun APC women leaders back Speaker’s guber aspiration
24th January 2018 - My government has deliver on campaign promises – Bayelsa gov.
24th January 2018 - Bayelsa govt. denies alloting lands for cattle colony
24th January 2018 - Decline in reading culture responsible for incompetent students
24th January 2018 - Warning strike: Oyo govt. threatens workers with ‘no work, no-pay’ rule
24th January 2018 - UPDATE: Atiku begins consultations with Fayose, hints about working with Ekiti gov.
Home / National / 10 hospitalised inhaling smoke from burnt dump site in Rivers

10 hospitalised inhaling smoke from burnt dump site in Rivers

— 24th January 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

At least 10 persons in Umueke village, Igwuruta, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, have been reportedly hospitalised after inhaling polluted smock from a dump site in the area.

Daily Sun gathered from community sources that the  victims included three women, two men and five children.

It was further gathered that the dump site, used by the state’s Ministry of Environment, was set ablaze by unknown persons last week as the resultant smoke entered the community.

One of the residents of the community, Apostle Onyenma Phinehas,  whose wife was among the persons affected, disclosed that the smoke choked many persons, leading to 10 persons, including his wife, being hospitalised.

According to Phinehas, “Starting from last week, we cannot breathe well; even at night, we cannot sleep. The smoke is too much; because of these thing, I have taken my wife to the hospital and I am spending money to treat her. The doctor said the thing has affected her lungs.

“We have been complaining of this, but the government has not done anything. The Ministry of Environment owns this place and they are aware of what we are going through. They have tested our water and  discovered that we cannot drink water from this area because the dump site has polluted the whole area”,  he lamented.

Similarly, another resident, Barnabas Onuka, has called on the state government to urgently put measures in place and quench out the fire.

Onuka said a long term measure of relocating the site, to where people do not live,  would be the solution to forestall loss of lives in Umueke village and its environs.

He said: “We have been here for over eight years. Before, the government treats the site;  but, for long, they have not been doing so and it has started affecting the people living around here.

“We are calling on the government to help us to put a control to the site. When it is raining season the smell here is unbearable and during dry season, the smock from this place affects us terribly”,  Onuka appealed.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

10 hospitalised inhaling smoke from burnt dump site in Rivers

— 24th January 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt At least 10 persons in Umueke village, Igwuruta, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, have been reportedly hospitalised after inhaling polluted smock from a dump site in the area. Daily Sun gathered from community sources that the  victims included three women, two men and five children. It was further gathered…

  • Kebbi Hisbah recovers 82 children, 21 abandoned babies

    — 24th January 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The Kebbi State Hisbah Committee says 82 missing children, 21 abandoned babies and 13 abducted spinsters were recovered in the state, between January and December 2017. The state Director of Hisbah committee in the state, Alhaji Abubakar Augie,  disclosed this in Birnin-Kebbi, on Wednesday. Augie explained that the recovered children have been…

  • China-Nigeria trade hits $12.3 billion in 2017

    — 24th January 2018

    NAN China says its bilateral trade with Nigeria in 2017 stood at 12.3 billion dollars. Deputy Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Lin Jing told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the trade figure recorded was from January to November 2017. Lin added that the figure also represented a 30 per cent increase compared to…

  • Taraba Anti-Open Grazing law has come to stay – Gov. Ishaku

    — 24th January 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo As the long anticipated date for the implementation of the Anti-Open Grazing law in Taraba State arrives, Governor Darius Ishaku has reiterated that the law has come to stay and nothing would stop its full implementation. Speaking through his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Bala Dan Abu exclusively to Daily Sun,…

  • 2019: Ogun APC women leaders back Speaker’s guber aspiration

    — 24th January 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Women leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from Ogun Central Senatorial District, in Ogun State, have declared that the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly,  Suraju Ishola Adekunbi,  remained the best gubernatorial aspirant capable of continuing with the development template of the incumbent governor, Senator  Ibikunle Amosun. The women…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share