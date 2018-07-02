10 facts about LeBron James— 2nd July 2018
By Olivia Kalu
LeBron James is an American professional basketball player who rose to fame at a young age.
Here are 10 interesting facts about LeBron James you may not have heard before.
LeBron James was born on December 30th, 1984 in Akron, Ohio. His mother was just 16-years-old when she gave birth to him.
LeBron James is ambidextrous: this means he is able to use both his right hand and left hand equally well. He uses his left hand to write and eat and uses his right hand to shoot the basketball into the hoop.
While in school, James’ favorite subject was art. His unique shoe designs show that he was very interested in art.
LeBron James began his basketball career with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003 when he was selected by the team. His first professional NBA game was against the Sacramento Kings, in which he scored 25 points.
James was not only a star on his high school basketball team but also on his high school football team. In his last year before university, he sat out of American football after breaking a finger.
LeBron James did not go to college. After his senior year in high school, he was able to join the NBA draft. The NBA draft is an annual event in which the teams from the National Basketball Association (NBA ) can draft players who are eligible and wish to join the league. He was selected as the first pick of the draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
LeBron James is the second highest paid NBA basketball player in the world. His annual earnings are an estimated $57.6 million.
LeBron is one of only two players to receive an NBA MVP, NBA Finals MVP and an Olympic gold medal in the same season. The other player is Michael Jordan.
LeBron James is part owner of Liverpool FC.
He is the youngest NBA player ever to score 2,000 points in their career.
