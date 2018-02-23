10 die in Jigawa auto crash

Ten people have died and 10 others were seriously injured in a road accident which occurred around 11:30am yesterday in Majiya town, Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa.

Spokesman of Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Adamu Shehu, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse yesterday.

He said the accident involved a Sharon bus with registration number GWL 262 ZA and a Toyota Hilux van with number plate ZY 749 AGL.

Shehu said the cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained.

‘‘Our men who conducted a rescue operation along with some good Samaritans in the area, attributed the cause to speeding and loss of control,” he said.

The spokesperson noted that rain showers were recorded in the area.

‘‘As at the time of giviing this report, 10 people were confirmed dead; they include two children, one woman and seven men.

‘‘Ten others also sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Ringim General Hospital for prompt medical attention.

‘‘The Sharon bus is a commercial vehicle while the Toyota Hilux belongs to Wazobia Global Broadcasting and Communication FM Station,’’ he said.