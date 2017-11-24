10 dead in militants, vigilance group clash in Rivers

… As Council chair bans youth groups

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Ten persons were reportedly shot dead, in Thursday, in a gun duel between suspected militants and vigilance group in Omoku, headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of Rivers State.

The incident occurred three days after a combined security operation was carried out against a former militant leader, in the Orashi region, “General” Don Waney and his men.

Saturday Sun gathered, on Friday, that men of the local vigilance group, known as ONELGA Security, Planning and Advisory Committee (OSPAC), ambushed the fleeing former militants and engaged them in shootout.

A resident of Omoku, Chris Dike, who hinted Saturday Sun of the latest development, said the incident happened at about 10:30am, adding that the former militant leader’s camp recorded the losses.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), when contacted, asked for more time for confirmation, which he did not reply at the time of filing the report.

Meanwhile, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of ONELGA, Barr. Osi Olisa, has proscribed two youth groups in the area, to forestall law and order. The groups were Egi Youth Federation from Egi Clan, and Idu Obosiukwu Youth Association.

Olisa issued the proscription order on Thursday, saying the activities of the two groups remained banned, warning that any person or group flouting the order, would be seen as an enemy of ONELGA.

According to the CTC chairman, some individuals in the LGA were using the youth groups for selfish economic and political interest, thereby truncating every peace process.

He noted: “It has come to our realization that, while we are working assidiously to deepen the peace process in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, some persons, who profited from the insecurity of the area, are working hard to compromise the security of ONELGA. This time, they are using youths, who do not understand the value of peace, to further their selfish economic and political interest.

“The same youths were several times, invited by me to discuss and evolve amicable understanding to engander peaceful coexistence. But, they were pressurized to avoid the meeting by anarchists among us.

“The youths involved in this venture are few from Idu Obosiukwu and Egi Clan. Any person can destroy; but not all can build. We shall not allow threat to peace and security in ONELGA.

“For security reasons, therefore, the activities of any kind in Egi Youth Federation and Idu Obosiukwu Youth Association are, hereby, banned for further operation. Any person, who violates this (order) shall be deemed to have brought out himself or herself as enemy of peace and security in ONELGA”, Olisa warned.