$10.3tr investment needed to meet global oil demand – OPEC

As Kachikwu says Nigeria has 50-year crude deposit Uche Usim, Abuja The Oil-Producing Exporting Countries (OPEC) yesterday disclosed that a whopping $10.3 trillion investment would be required to meet the 15 million barrels per day (mb/d) projected increase in global oil demand from 94.5 mb/d in 2016 to 111.1 mb/d in 2040. This was as the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, revealed that the nation’s crude oil deposit of over 39 billion barrels could sustain the country for over 50 years

by which time a veritable alternative energy source would have been developed. He further said the golden objective was achieving higher production volume at less cost as it is presently. The two senior industry stakeholders spoke in Abuja at the opening of the 18th Annual Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference yesterday. In his remarks, the Secretary General of OPEC, Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo, said the $10.3 trillion investment was also necessary to offset the impact of natural decline rates, which could be as high as 5 per cent per year.

He said: “To maintain current production levels, the industry might need to add upwards of 4mb/d each year. This background gives a sense of the gravity of the situation as OPEC and its non-OPEC partners held a series of meetings, which culminated in the Declaration of Cooperation among which entails promoting mutual respect among all nations. “Bringing together 25 sovereign producing nations is unparalleled in the history of the oil industry. The ‘Declaration of Cooperation’ stra- tegic partnership constitutes a fundamental and essential feature of the ‘new world of energy.’