The Sun News
Latest
6th March 2018 - 10, 000 streetlights: Ambode signs N2.52bn MoU with UK firm 
6th March 2018 - 2019: Obasanjo can’t stop Atiku –Mohammed
6th March 2018 - Imo people must take their State back -Oti
6th March 2018 - Dickson: The metaphorical historian
6th March 2018 - On Abia, Uzoukwa goofed
6th March 2018 - Contributory pension scheme and Nigeria’s economic growth
6th March 2018 - Embracing a culture of strategic management in Lagos
6th March 2018 - The road to Nigerian dream and modernisation
6th March 2018 - CBN’s move to circulate more lower naira denominations
6th March 2018 - EFCC re-arraigns Alao-Akala, others over alleged N11.5bn fraud
Home / National / 10, 000 streetlights: Ambode signs N2.52bn MoU with UK firm 

10, 000 streetlights: Ambode signs N2.52bn MoU with UK firm 

— 6th March 2018

Moshood Adebayo

Barely four days after he signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kano State Government,  Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, has signed another one with  a  United Kingdom firm, to construct 10,000 LED street lights covering 300 kilometres across Lagos State.

The MoU also includes provision of about 500 jobs and construction of an LED lighting and Hybrid Energy Power Assembly Plant in Epe, which is estimated to cost $7 million (about N2.52 billion).

Speaking at the signing ceremony, which  held at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, yesterday, Ambode  projected that the deal could be delivered in the next 12 months.

Represented by his Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Olawale Oluwo, the governor said successful commencement of the partnership signposts a positive progress to the Light Up Lagos Project.

This, he said, is a special initiative of his administration composing street lighting, community electrification and embedded power programme.

“With this agreement,  we are signing today, we are setting a new chart for the future of what street lighting, installation, management and control would be like in Lagos. It is a major paradigm shift

“We have about 33,000 street lights in Lagos under the Lagos State Electricity Board. Now, the LED UK, based on this 300km, will give us about 10,000 street lights.

“So, technically, they are going to be having about 31 percent of our entire street light infrastructure and this is a major significant development.

“The second major significant development is the fact that, as from today (yesterday) onward, what we have with LED UK is what will be replicated to power Lagos with respect to street lighting going forward. 

“As a government, what we are doing is that we are not installing poles, we are not providing security, we are not bothering ourselves with diesel, we are not worried on Fridays and Saturdays about people coming back from clubs knocking down our poles. 

“All those have been outsourced now. We are not going to be worried about that. We just buy light from investment of this LED UK, with all their installations; they manage it, they provide the security, they power it and as long as we see the light, we pay. That is what has changed today,” the governor disclosed.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer of LED UK Limited, Alan Parker, said his firm was greatly honored to partner with the state government to deliver the project.

He assured that in the next 12 months, a British and Nigerian consortium would work to retrofit major roads in the state with urban regeneration project in Ikoyi, Ikeja and Victoria Island.

“As part of this project, we will be employing over 500 local people here in Lagos and investing $7 million in the construction and setup of a LED lighting and Hybrid Energy Power Assembly Plant here in Epe.

“This facility will offer ground-breaking testing, training and education programs on renewable technologies whilst providing the future for all lighting and hybrid energy power systems in Nigeria.

“These high quality products will be built by Nigerians with the support, experience, knowledge and technology supplied by LED UK for all commercial indoor and outdoor applications for the African market,” Parker assured.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

10, 000 streetlights: Ambode signs N2.52bn MoU with UK firm 

— 6th March 2018

Moshood Adebayo Barely four days after he signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kano State Government,  Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, has signed another one with  a  United Kingdom firm, to construct 10,000 LED street lights covering 300 kilometres across Lagos State. The MoU also includes provision of about 500 jobs and construction of an LED lighting…

  • 2019: Obasanjo can’t stop Atiku –Mohammed

    — 6th March 2018

    Lawrence Enyoghasu Fateema Mohammed is obviously convinced that the next president of the country should be former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. In this interview, the Director General (DG) of Atikunation group gave reasons for her conviction. She also spoke on her political ambition after the bitter experience she had with her party, the Peoples Democratic…

  • Imo people must take their State back -Oti

    — 6th March 2018

    Tony Udemba Dr. Kenneth Oti is the founder and National Coordinator of National Youth Movement for Igbo Presidency, South-East Youths Assembly and Imo Liberation Group. He has been involved in youth activism for two decades in Nigeria.  In this interview, he spoke on a wide range of issues, including moves by his organisation to mobilise…

  • EFCC re-arraigns Alao-Akala, others over alleged N11.5bn fraud

    — 6th March 2018

    The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday re-arraigned former governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala, and two others at an Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan over alleged N11.5 billion fraud. Other defendants are former Oyo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Sen. Hosea Agboola, and an Ibadan-based businessman, Femi Babalola….

  • Again, herdsmen kill 5 in Benue

    — 6th March 2018

    •Court denies 6 herdsmen bail Rose Ejembi, Makurdi No fewer than five persons were allegedly killed by invading herdsmen in Umenger, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State on Sunday night. Daily Sun gathered from locals, who fled the area, that the affected villagers had gone to check their burnt houses in the village to…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online enquirers: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share