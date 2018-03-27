The Sun News
1 killed as police foil robbery in Delta

— 27th March 2018

Ben Dunno, Warri

Men and officers of the B’Division under the Warri Area Command, at the weekend killed a member of an armed robbery syndicate during a foiled robbery operation on a residential apartment in Warri area.

It was gathered that the two suspected armed bandits, on Friday night, invaded a house, No 20, Ekabo Street, Off Kosini Street, in the heart of Warri, where they unlashed hell on the residents of the building. 

On receiving a distress call, it was learnt that the police operatives, led by the DPO of B’Division, Eyo Anietie, stormed the scene of the robbery  and engaged the suspected armed bandits in a gun duel.

Besides foiling the robbery operation, one of the suspects, identified as Nathaniel Omoru, was killed while his partner allegedly escaped with bullet wounds.

A locally-made pistol, a phone and other items were allegedly recovered from the bandits while efforts are said to be ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

A CCTV video footage on the robbery made available to newsmen in Warri yesterday, showed one of the suspects, Nathaniel, on knickers and bare chested, leaving and returning to one of the rooms before dragging a woman out of the room to the corridor of the house.

Three other women in wrappers and nighties, as well as a naked little girl, were seem panicking and dashing into one of the rooms to escape.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta State Police Command, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka, could not be reached on phone, but a senior officer, who said he was not authorised to speak to newsmen, confirmed the incident, adding that efforts were being made to arrest the fleeing suspect.

