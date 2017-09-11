The Sun News
1 dead, scores injured as Ondo community clash over chieftaincy title

11th September 2017

From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The riverine town of Ugbo in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State

Was, at the weekend, thrown into serious trouble leading to the burning

of not less than 20 houses and vandalism of many properties in the

town.

The crisis, which was occasioned by chieftaincy tussle between two

royal families in the town also led to th alleged killing of an

unidentified man in the town.

It was gathered that properties worth millions of naira were destroyed

during the crisis which lasted for two days.

The crisis, followed attempts by a royal family in the town to

challenge the selection and appointment of Oba Fredrick Obateru as the

Olugbo of Ugbo land.

During the crisis, Daily Sun learnt that buildings, vehicles, boats

and other valuables were set ablaze.

The clash, sources said was between supporters of Oba Obateru and a

former occupant of the stool, Adebanjo Mafimisebi.

It was gathered that a middle aged woman, Bidemi Mafimisebi, and

others were injured during the clash.

Sources said Mafimisebi, who was removed by the Supreme Court in

January 12, 2007 after occupying the throne for 25 years was allegedly

scheming to find his way back.

After Mafimisebi’s removal, the Ojadele ruling house headed by Prince

Robert Nana unanimously selected and subsequently presented Obateru as

the candidate for the vacant stool on November 4, 2008.

A source said, “You know till now, Prince Mafimisebi doesn’t really

see the Olugbo of Ugbo as a king. Mafimisebi believes he was booted

out of the palace unjustly.

“Since this new government came on board, Prince Mafimisebi has been

warming his way to use the instrument of government to get back to the

throne.

“This was what irked the Obateru’s boys and they descended on Prince

Mafimisebi’s people, burning houses and injuring People,” the source added.

The state deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi was said to have led a

team to the community on how to restore peace to the area.

Ajayi said the state government had held meetings with the two warring

factions to resolve the crisis.

He said a bold step had also been taken to put an end to  such crisis

in the state and therefore appealled to youths in the area to sheath

their swords for

peace to reign.

