1 dead, scores injured as Ondo community clash over chieftaincy title

From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure
The riverine town of Ugbo in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State
Was, at the weekend, thrown into serious trouble leading to the burning
of not less than 20 houses and vandalism of many properties in the
town.
The crisis, which was occasioned by chieftaincy tussle between two
royal families in the town also led to th alleged killing of an
unidentified man in the town.
It was gathered that properties worth millions of naira were destroyed
during the crisis which lasted for two days.
The crisis, followed attempts by a royal family in the town to
challenge the selection and appointment of Oba Fredrick Obateru as the
Olugbo of Ugbo land.
During the crisis, Daily Sun learnt that buildings, vehicles, boats
and other valuables were set ablaze.
The clash, sources said was between supporters of Oba Obateru and a
former occupant of the stool, Adebanjo Mafimisebi.
It was gathered that a middle aged woman, Bidemi Mafimisebi, and
others were injured during the clash.
Sources said Mafimisebi, who was removed by the Supreme Court in
January 12, 2007 after occupying the throne for 25 years was allegedly
scheming to find his way back.
After Mafimisebi’s removal, the Ojadele ruling house headed by Prince
Robert Nana unanimously selected and subsequently presented Obateru as
the candidate for the vacant stool on November 4, 2008.
A source said, “You know till now, Prince Mafimisebi doesn’t really
see the Olugbo of Ugbo as a king. Mafimisebi believes he was booted
out of the palace unjustly.
“Since this new government came on board, Prince Mafimisebi has been
warming his way to use the instrument of government to get back to the
throne.
“This was what irked the Obateru’s boys and they descended on Prince
Mafimisebi’s people, burning houses and injuring People,” the source added.
The state deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi was said to have led a
team to the community on how to restore peace to the area.
Ajayi said the state government had held meetings with the two warring
factions to resolve the crisis.
He said a bold step had also been taken to put an end to such crisis
in the state and therefore appealled to youths in the area to sheath
their swords for
peace to reign.
