1 dead as police abort another kidnap in Kaduna

From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Kaduna State Police Command on Tuesday foiled another kidnap effort barely 48 hours after a Kaduna-based businessman Alhaji Sherif Abida Yazid was killed by kidnappers and his wife abducted along Kaduna-Abuja dual carriage expressway.

The Police Public Relation Officer ASP Aliyu Mukhtar, confirmed that, the kidnappers invaded the residence of the former chairman of the vigilante group in Shika, Sabon Gari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Alhaji Mustapha Ghali with plans to abduct it occupants.

The kidnappers according to the spokesman for Kaduna Police, laid siege to the property and later abducted Alhaji Ghali and two of his daughters.

However, the Police Special Response Squad stormed the area and engaged the kidnappers in gun duel during which the victim, Ghali and two policemen were injured.

He further confirmed that the father of the abducted girls later died in a hospital while receiving treatment.

When the kidnappers could not stand police fire, they abandoned the two daughters and fled inside the bush, police source said.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Agyole Abeh has ordered a re-enforcement of police personnel to the area to comb the forest in order to arrest the fleeing attackers.

“It is very sad that during the cross firing Alhaji Ghali was hit and later died at the ABU Teaching Hospital Shika.

“Some of our policemen also sustained injury and are also receiving treated at the Shika General Hospital.

“Meanwhile the kidnapped wife of the Kaduna-based businessman, Hajiya Jamila Yazid has been rescued and receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Kaduna for the psychological trauma she suffered during her captivity.