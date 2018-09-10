– The Sun News
1 dead, 37 injured in Madagascar-Senegal game

French radio service RFI is reporting at least one person has died and 37 have been injured in a crush before an African Cup of Nations qualifying soccer game in Madagascar involving Sadio Mane’s Senegal team.

RFI says a stampede happened before kickoff at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium on Sunday.

Television pictures showed packed stands at the stadium, which has a capacity of around 22,000. Reports say thousands began queuing hours before kickoff in an attempt to get a ticket to watch Mane and Senegal’s other stars.

It’s unclear if the crush happened inside or outside the stadium.

The Madagascar vs. Senegal qualifier went ahead and ended in a 2-2 draw.

RFI quoted a local hospital as saying one person was dead and 37 injured. The Madagascar ministry of sport also listed 37 injured on its Facebook page.

