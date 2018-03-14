The Sun News
Latest
14th March 2018 - $1.8bn refinery overhaul projects to begins in Q2
14th March 2018 - Russia 2018: Don’t put Eagles under pressure, Adepolu warns
14th March 2018 - Rohr demands more game-time for Iheanacho
14th March 2018 - Enyimba Stadium ready in 6 weeks –Gov Ikpeazu
14th March 2018 - UCL: Chelsea must play as a team to defeat Barca –Conte
14th March 2018 - Buhari, National Assembly head for showdown
14th March 2018 - Mixed reactions greet rejection
14th March 2018 - Nba, activists protest Lagos Land Use Charge
14th March 2018 - Dapchi abduction: Parents welcome negotiation option
14th March 2018 - Again, herdsmen kill 25 in fresh Plateau attack
Home / Business / $1.8bn refinery overhaul projects to begins in Q2

$1.8bn refinery overhaul projects to begins in Q2

— 14th March 2018

… FG pledges support for Kaztec

Phillip NwosuAdewale Sanyaolu

Despite the National Assembly’s rejection of a planned $1.8 billion Turn Around Maintenance of the nation’s four refineries located in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) yesterday revealed it would still go ahead with the project in second quarter of 2018.

NNPC’s Chief Operating Officer, Refineries and Petrochemicals, Anibor Kragha, while addressing delegates at the African Refiners Association Conference in Cape Town, South Africa, said NNPC was in the final stages of talks with consortiums including top traders, energy majors and oil servicing companies to revamp its long-neglected oil refineries in an effort to reduce the nation’s reliance on imported fuel.

“We believe that by the second quarter of this year, we will start setting the ball rolling on the refurbishment and rehabilitation exercise and we believe this will run to the end of next year.

We are working with consortia right now, negotiating terms, trying to finalise the time sheets so that we can access the money through the end of 2019 when we believe we will have the minimum 90 percent capacity utilisation in place,” he said.

It would be recalled that the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Petroleum Downstream had in February put on hold the move by NNPC to spend about $1.8 billion on TAM for the refineries.

The House had subsequently set up the ad-hoc committee to carry out a comprehensive investigation of the state of the refineries to ascertain their actual maintenance cost. It was however not certain whether the ad hoc committee’s assignment has been concluded before yesterday’s announcement of its intention to proceed with the planned execution of the TAM.

NNPC has four oil refineries with a total capacity of 445,000 barrels per day (bpd), but struggles to meet domestic gasoline demand run anywhere near that level due to years of neglect. According to NNPC reports, the highest capacity utilisation last year was just under 37 percent, which fell to as low as 5.92 percent in November.

The government plans to give Nigeria’s refineries until 2021 to meet lower sulphur fuel requirements that will start phasing in this year for imports

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu,  has harped on the need to support investors in the oil and gas industry to enable them establish and create jobs for Nigerian youths.

The Minister who spoke during a visit to the Snake Island where he inspected the Kaztec Engineering fabrication and production platforms, said that there was need for government to support investors in the oil and gas sector to create jobs.

He commended the firm for the project and explained that  with the coming of the facility, more  youths would be engaged meaningfully as the project will bring a lot of development to the community where it is established when fully operational.

Chairman of the Kaztec Engineering Limited,  Sir Emeka Offor said:  “A development of this magnitude requires considerable training in the skills that will be required, and we are working closely with the Skill Acquisition Centers of Lagos State, Bayelsa State and Anambra State to ensure trainees are qualified and certified to international oil and gas standards.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

$1.8bn refinery overhaul projects to begins in Q2

— 14th March 2018

… FG pledges support for Kaztec Phillip Nwosu; Adewale Sanyaolu Despite the National Assembly’s rejection of a planned $1.8 billion Turn Around Maintenance of the nation’s four refineries located in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) yesterday revealed it would still go ahead with the project in second quarter of 2018….

  • Buhari, National Assembly head for showdown

    — 14th March 2018

    •President rejects Electoral Act amendment •He’ll hear from us –Senate Fred Itua, Abuja The Executive and the Legislature may be heading for another major showdown following the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to decline Presidential Assent to the Electoral Amendment Bill 2018. In a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, Buhari…

  • Mixed reactions greet rejection

    — 14th March 2018

    Ismail Omipidan; Chinelo Obogo; Chukwudi Nweje, Lagos; Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it was not surprised that President Buhari declined to assent to the new legislation “owing to his tendencies as a politician.” In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party flayed Buhari for treating the…

  • Nba, activists protest Lagos Land Use Charge

    — 14th March 2018

    Moshood Adebayo The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), yesterday, led other human rights activists, including the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) and Joint Action Committee, to protest the newly introduced Land Use Charge by the Lagos State Government. The protesters, in their dozens, defied the scorching sun as they conberged on the Secretariat,…

  • Dapchi abduction: Parents welcome negotiation option

    — 14th March 2018

    • As BBOG gives FG 7 days to rescue schoolgirls Parents of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls in Yobe State, yesterday, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for considering the option of negotiation, against the use of military force, to rescue the girls. The parents,  in Damaturu, said the option gave them hope on the safe return of the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share