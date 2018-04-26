The Sun News
Latest
26th April 2018 - 1, 296 IDPs risk Cholera outbreak in Yobe
26th April 2018 - Rohr: Uzoho, risk for 2018 World Cup
26th April 2018 - Breaking: Buhari survives impeachment notice In Senate
26th April 2018 - Injured Onyekuru returns to action
26th April 2018 - The many failings of our tourism summits
26th April 2018 - Buhari, a captured president – Fayose
26th April 2018 - The burden of malaria
26th April 2018 - Security guard, 36, jailed for homosexual act with underage boy
26th April 2018 - Ways to neutralise effect of air pollution
26th April 2018 - NAFDAC workers join JOHESU strike
Home / National / 1, 296 IDPs risk Cholera outbreak in Yobe
IDPs CHOLERA

1, 296 IDPs risk Cholera outbreak in Yobe

— 26th April 2018

NAN

There are indications that the 1, 296 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Pompomari camp, Damaturu, may face cholera outbreak and other water-borne diseases due to absence of water and sanitation facilities.

The inmates said they get water once a day, while their toilet facilities were not being maintained.

NAN correspondent on a delegation of the Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in Emergency Working Group, further reports that inmates of the camp said the coming rains would compound the problems as their makeshift homes are in tatters.

One of the displaced persons, Adamu Rabiu, said about the poor hygiene practices in the camp, and said it was a huge problem to the inhabitants.

He alleged that the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), had neglected provision of adequate water for them.

He said that the single solar-powered borehole in the camp, was grossly inadequate for their population of over 1,300.

He expressed concerns over how sanitation officers in charge of maintaining hygiene in their toilets, had failed to apply disinfectants and air fresheners to reduce offensive smell polluting the premises.

Rabiu said that the development could become harmful to the population of the IDPs, and called for immediate deployment of more sanitation workers to help rescue the situation.

“As you can see for yourself, the environment is not conducive at all.

“We want the authorities in charge to help us maintain this camp by bringing in sanitation workers.

“We are aware that the Red Cross helped in cleaning the drains and culverts, but now, SEMA is in charge and they are not doing anything.

“We need help in areas of food and water. As you can see that the jerry cans and the people here are waiting for water to come, the solar powered borehole is not adequate.

“The tanker brings water once a day; it is not enough for the population here.

“Our rooms are torn, the rains are coming soon, we want government to come to our aid to help repair our makeshift houses.’’

Another IDP, Mohammed Danladi, said that the clinic was lacking relevant drugs, and called for support to equip the clinics with essential drugs.

When contacted, the Director, Search and Rescue, Yobe SEMA, Alhaji Garba Bilal, explained that the camp initially had 4,011 Persons.

He said, but with the reduction of insurgency, a large number of IDPs had returned, leaving 1,296 persons.

Bilal said that the camp was fully funded by the state government in collaboration with donor agencies.

He said that the collaborative efforts covered provision of basic needs and psycho-social support towards overall goal of reintegrating the IDPs into the society.

According to him, there are other six IDP camps in Kukareta, Ngaburawa, Fuguri, Muhammad Gombe’s Farm, Albari YBC and Kasesa, which has the highest population.

Team Leader, WASH in Emergency Working Group, Mr. Baba Galadima, expressed joy that the camps had been decongested.

He commended the state government for timely interventions towards providing livelihood support for the IDPs.

He said that the Federal Government was intervening in providing the group with facilities in parts of the state, to augment the already existing ones.

The group is working to see that humanitarian responses especially in the North East reach their target population.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IDPs CHOLERA

1, 296 IDPs risk Cholera outbreak in Yobe

— 26th April 2018

NAN There are indications that the 1, 296 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Pompomari camp, Damaturu, may face cholera outbreak and other water-borne diseases due to absence of water and sanitation facilities. The inmates said they get water once a day, while their toilet facilities were not being maintained. NAN correspondent on a delegation of…

  • Benue killings: Arewa Forum asks FG to set up probe panel

    Breaking: Buhari survives impeachment notice In Senate

    — 26th April 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja The Senate on Thursday, fell short of activating Section 143 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, as amended, which sets in motion the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari. The latest move was in reaction to the alleged violation of Section 80 of the same 1999 Nigerian Constitution, as amended by Buhari, wherein he…

  • Benue killings: Arewa Forum asks FG to set up probe panel

    Buhari, a captured president – Fayose

    — 26th April 2018

    Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State has described President Muhammadu Buhari as ‘a captured president’ who has been reduced to offering condolences to Nigerians slaughtered by herdsmen instead of taking firm action to stop the atrocities. Reacting to the latest killings by Fulani herdsmen in Benue State, Fayose wondered why a retired Army general and…

  • HOMOSEXUAL jailed

    Security guard, 36, jailed for homosexual act with underage boy

    — 26th April 2018

    NAN A 36-year-old guard, Usman Mohammed, was on Thursday remanded in prison by a Sokoto Magistrates’ Court over alleged homosexual act with an under aged boy. The Chief Magistrate, Abubakar Adamu, said the court lacked jurisdiction over the matter but ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody. Adamu adjourned the case until May…

  • Kebbi among 10 states with highest child mortality rate in Nigeria – UNICEF

    — 26th April 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says that of 36 States in Nigeria, Kebbi State is among top 10 states with highest number of under five years old child mortality annually. The international agency, led by its Chief of Health in Abuja, Dr. Sanjana Bhardwaj, stated this during a courtesy visit…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share