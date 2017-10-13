‎Special court convicts 45 Boko Haram members

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Federal High Court sitting in Kainji, Niger State, has convicted and sentenced 45 members of the Boko Haram sect to between 3 and 31 years in jail after the conclusion of the first phase of the trial where 575 suspects were arraigned.

The court also struck out 34 cases while 28 suspects were remanded for trial in Abuja and Minna.

This was contained in a statement ‎yesterday by Segun Adeyemi, the Senior Special Assistant media to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

The statement further revealed that the Court discharged 468 suspects who had no case to answer.

Those discharged were however ordered Court ordered to undergo deradicalization and rehabilitation programs before they are handed over to their respective state governments.

The trial commenced with a total of 1,669 suspected members of the terrorist group who were remanded for a period of 90 days.

The court had earlier ordered that they be arraigned within the specified period or released unconditionally.

The Court adjourned the trial of other suspects to January 2018.

The menace of Boko Haram sect has terrorized the North East and the country in general since 2006 which the Military under the present administration has reportedly quell to some extent.