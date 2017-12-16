The Sun News
‎Protect govt projects in your communities-Ekiti govt urges it’s people

— 16th December 2017

From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

Chairman of the Ekiti State Implementation Committee on Millenium Development Goals, (MDGs), Chief Dipo Anisulowo, at the weekend, urged the people of the state to support the state government by initiating community-based projects in their domains.
Anisulowo, who doubles as the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayise, said such support and partnership had become necessary in view of the fact that government alone cannot shoulder every responsibilities nor know the exact area of their immeadiate needs unless they speak out or embark on it first.
He spoke at the 2017 Edition of Are-Ekiti Day celebrations, saying the present administration in the state, was desirous of developing the rural areaa so as to inject life into the living standard of the people as well as reduce rural-urban drift.
This is coming just as the traditional ruler of the town, Oba Boluwade Adebiyi solicited more developmental projects as well sd siting of higher institutions in the town.
According to him, projects worth several millions of Naira had so far been executed commissioned in different parts of Ekit State under the programme, while many others, initiated by communities were apparopriately assisted by the government.
He disclosed that huge sum of money was expended to fortify various agro-based cooperatives in the state to boost food production and reduce hunger .in all parts of the state under the programme
He said the local governments that had so far benefited from the scheme in the state included: Ado , Ikere, Irepodun/Ifelodun, Ise/Orun, Ikole and Ilejemeje .
Anisulowo appealed to rural dwellers to take ownership of the projects to prevent vandalism and underutilisation of the facilities.
He said the facilities were so designed in such a way that ,they spread across the three senatorial districts of the state, ficusing on education , health and agriculture sector, under which schools and hospitals were built ,or renovated while supports were given to farmers to sustain food production in the state.
He assured that the present administration in the state would not take partisan interest in the execution of projects under the MDG’s, saying what the government was after, was to spread the dividends of democracy to the populace
“Our projects distribution across the state is not about who is in power currently, but about what government can do. We are not going to discriminate against any community or individual based on political inclinations.
“This formed part of the reasons why we want communities to see any project sited in their domain as theirs, if they fail to take ownership of these projects, vandals will take charge and the facilities will depreciate
“So, they have to be vigilant and observant to save all the facilities from destruction”, he said
Anisulowo disclosed that no efforts will be spared to ensure that all the facilities are given adequate protections , especially against vandalism.
“Recently, Ekiti was adjudged to be leading in open defecation in Southwest, and that was very bad and didn’t speak well of us. That was why we built some toilets in strategic locations across the state to arrest open defecation
“Our operations were strategic , by this we mean we considered what the people wanted and desired most before executing them. Our prayer is that these projects are not destroyed by vandals, because that had been the reason why some of projects in Nigeria are underutilised”, he said.
He canvassed for more support from the people in making life more meaningful for them, saying the numerous work so far done by the PDP-led government acrosd the would always speak for it and make next year’s governorship poll, a walk-over.

