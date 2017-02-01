The Sun News
‎Money laundering: Son of former FCT Minister Docked, remanded in Kuje prison

— 1st February 2017

From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal High Court in Abuja has  ordered the son of former minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Shamsudeen Mohammed Bala to be remanded in Kuje prison for allegedly laundering the sum of N1.1billion.

Shamsudeen Bala, (alias Shamsudeen Mohammed Bala) was arraigned before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba alongside five companies; Bird Trust Argo Limited , Intertrans Global Logistics Limited , Diakin Telecommunications Limited and Bal- Vac Mining Nigeria Limited on 15- count charge.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges while the court entered a plea of not guilty for the companies.
Shortly after the plea of the defendants, the prosecution counsel, Prince Ben Ikani asked the court to remand the defendant in prison custody and fix dates for trial.
But the defence team anchored by Chief Chris Uche (SAN) swiftly informed the court he had filed a motion on January 27 for bail application.

Arguing the motion for bail , Uche drew the court’s attention to the crimes of money laundering and non disclosure of defendant assets which the commission alleged Shamsudeen committed.

He submitted that the alleged offences are bailable in nature and that the court has the power to admit the defendant to bail.

Uche further submitted that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had admitted the defendant to an administrative bail and he did not jump the bail.
But in opposing the bail application, the prosecution counsel, Ikani, stated that the defendant was dubious and added that “count 11 to 15 of the charges portrayed someone who should not be trusted.”
He told the court ‎that the defendant refused to voluntarily submit his international passport and declare his assets.
Ikani added that there was no assurance that the defendant would be available to face his trial.
After listening to submissions of both counsel, ‎Justice Dimgba reserved his ruling for Friday, February 3, and adjourn trial to 27and28 March.
He ordered that Shamsudeen Bala Mohammed be reminded in Kuje prison pending the ruling on his bail application.
In the charge sheet, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission accused Shamsudeen Bala Mohammed, the son of the immediate past Minister of the Federal Capital Territory , Bala Mohammed, of allegedly laundering the sum of N 1, 105, 719, 005.

The commission said the ex-minister’ s son carried out business transactions worth billions of naira in cash , which is in violation of the Money Laundering Act .
One of the charges reads in part, “ That you , Shamsudeen Bala ( alias Shamsudeen Mohammed Bala ) , Bird Trust Agro Allied Ltd and Intertrans Global Logistics Ltd , sometime in 2015, in Abuja , within the jurisdiction of this honourable court , did, without going through a financial institution , make cash payment of N 200, 000, 000 to A& K Constructions Limited , Abuja , and Sunrise Estate Development Limited for Construction of a house on Plot nos 2116 and 2276 at Asokoro Gardens ( alias Sunrise Estate) , Abuja , which exceeded the statutory limit and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 of the Money Laundering ( Prohibition) Act , 2011 as amended in 2012 and punishable under Section 16 ( 2)( b) and ( 4) of the same Act . ”
Another charge reads , “ That you , Shamsudeen Bala , sometime in 2015, in Abuja , within the jurisdiction of this honourable court , did, without going through a financial institution, make cash payment of the sum of N 200, 000, 000 only to Faruk Saleh at Abuja as payment for the purchase of House 2A , No 7 Gana Street , Maitama , Abuja , which exceeded the statutory limit and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 of the Money Laundering ( Prohibition) Act , 2011 ( as amended by Act No 1of 2012) and punishable under Section 16( 2) ( b ) and ( 4) of the same Act. ”
The commission also accused Shamsudeen of failing to declare his assets when he completed the EFCC Asset Declaration Form A .
The suspect allegedly concealed four of his accounts domiciled at Standard Chartered Bank .
The accounts were given as 0001857597, 5001214708, 0000895037 and 000895020

