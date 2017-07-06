The Sun News
‎Kogi: Court stops INEC on Dino

— 6th July 2017
From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja
A Federal High court in Abuja has stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), from going ahead with the recall of Senator representing kogi west senatorial district, Dino melaye
Justice John Tsoho granted the order on Thursday while delivering a short ruling in an application by embattled Senator
In his exparte application which was argued  by his counsel, Chief  Mike ozekhome (SAN), the Senator asked the court to stop the electoral body  from going ahead with the process pending the hearing of his originating summons
Justice Tsoho in his ruling ordered the Electoral body to keep the exercise on hold for now and then adjourned the suit to September 29 2017
Attempts by a lawyer seeking to be heard as an interested party was stoutly resisted by melaye’s lawyers and the court
Members of Senator melaye’s senatorial district had commenced his recall some weeks ago after they gathered the signature of over 188 thousand registered voters which they then submitted to Inec
