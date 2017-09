From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Prosecution, Okoi Obono-Obla, said notwithstanding the recognition given the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) by the United States of America (USA) and other foreign nations as a non-terrorist group, the Federal Government would not change its position concerning the group.

Rather than yield to the international position, Obono-Obla revealed that promoters and members of the pro-Biafra group would soon be charged by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami(SAN) for allegedly operating illegally in Nigeria in violation of Section 54 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act.